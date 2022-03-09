‘Proud of our young people’: Highland schools raise funds to help people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Proud of our young people’: Highland schools raise funds to help people of Ukraine

By Ross Hempseed
March 9, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 3:57 pm
Students from Invergordon Academy are looging their times as part of their "running for Ukraine" event.
Highland schools are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by staging events to raise money to send to refugees fleeing their home country.

Almost two weeks ago, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered an invasion of Ukraine, resulting in mass casualties and millions of refugees travelling to nearby Poland and Romania.

Charities and organisations have raised millions to send to the people of Ukraine, along with tonnes of donations such as food, clothing and toiletries.

Several Highland schools are organising a dress down day by asking pupils to donate £1 and to wear blue and yellow items of clothing, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Schools will be donating to the national charity of their choice including The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, The UN Refugee Agency, and Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.

Pupils from Ferintosh and Mulbuie primaries have decorated the windows of the school with flowers in the Ukrainian colours.

Other schools have chosen to stage sporting events to raise funds. Kinmylies Primary will be attempting the long journey many Ukrainian families had to make to reach safety.

Pupils from every year will collectively walk 35 miles within the school’s grounds as part of a sponsored walk.

Invergordon Academy has also started “running to Ukraine” by logging their distances during cross-country practice.

‘Proud of our children and young people’

Kingussie High School has organised a sunflower growing competition – the national flower of Ukraine – and donated sunflower seeds to local businesses, so the flowers grow in shop windows.

Pupils at Ferintosh and Mulbuie Primary Schools will be making their own sunflowers with a blue centre to display in the school’s windows.

Kilmuir Primary School pupils show their support for Ukraine with blue and yellow paper hearts.

Highland Council’s education chairman, John Finlayson, said: “The events happening in Ukraine are shocking as people are forced to flee their home for safety.

“We are proud of our children and young people who are organising and participating in activities to show and raise support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Many of our schools across Highland work hard throughout the year to develop and strengthen their pupil’s attitudes towards people’s rights and respect for others.

“It is encouraging to see our young people demonstrating this now to help families who are experiencing a very difficult situation and an uncertain future.”

To find out how you can help the people of Ukraine through donations click here.

