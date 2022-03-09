‘Proud of our young people’: Highland schools raise funds to help people of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland schools are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by staging events to raise money to send to refugees fleeing their home country.

Almost two weeks ago, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered an invasion of Ukraine, resulting in mass casualties and millions of refugees travelling to nearby Poland and Romania.

Charities and organisations have raised millions to send to the people of Ukraine, along with tonnes of donations such as food, clothing and toiletries.

Several Highland schools are organising a dress down day by asking pupils to donate £1 and to wear blue and yellow items of clothing, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Schools will be donating to the national charity of their choice including The British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, The UN Refugee Agency, and Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.

Other schools have chosen to stage sporting events to raise funds. Kinmylies Primary will be attempting the long journey many Ukrainian families had to make to reach safety.

Pupils from every year will collectively walk 35 miles within the school’s grounds as part of a sponsored walk.

Invergordon Academy has also started “running to Ukraine” by logging their distances during cross-country practice.

‘Proud of our children and young people’

Kingussie High School has organised a sunflower growing competition – the national flower of Ukraine – and donated sunflower seeds to local businesses, so the flowers grow in shop windows.

Pupils at Ferintosh and Mulbuie Primary Schools will be making their own sunflowers with a blue centre to display in the school’s windows.

Highland Council’s education chairman, John Finlayson, said: “The events happening in Ukraine are shocking as people are forced to flee their home for safety.

“We are proud of our children and young people who are organising and participating in activities to show and raise support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Many of our schools across Highland work hard throughout the year to develop and strengthen their pupil’s attitudes towards people’s rights and respect for others.

“It is encouraging to see our young people demonstrating this now to help families who are experiencing a very difficult situation and an uncertain future.”

To find out how you can help the people of Ukraine through donations click here.