29 years: Shire Council’s Gordon Young retires from Inverurie

By Sarah Bruce
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Gordon Young with a retirment banner and balloons
Gordon Young, retiring after 29 years with Aberdeenshire Council as a Community Leisure Officer. Picture by Scott Baxter

A group of Aberdeenshire Council employees this week marked the retiral of a much-loved colleague.

Gordon Young joined what was then called Gordon Council in the 1990s – and now, almost three decades later, he has called it a day.

He was a community leisure officer, latterly at the new Inverurie Community Campus.

In his early career he managed the Bon Accord Baths and the beach complex in Aberdeen.

Gordon Young with several colleagues
Mr Young and his colleagues. Picture by Scott Baxter

He was responsible for Inverurie Town Hall, Wyness Hall, all the council’s parks and pavilions, Garioch Community Center and Inverurie swimming centre.

Finally, he presided over the move to the new Inverurie Community Campus.

Mr Young is also a keen runner – he has many marathons under his belt – and enjoys cycling. He loves to play the bag pipes.

Colleague Fiona Salvin said he was famous for his jokes, and added: “He will be missed by many.”

