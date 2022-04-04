New head teacher for Inverness school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

New head teacher for Inverness school

By Calum Petrie
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Inshes Primary School in Inverness has a new head teacher.
Inshes Primary School in Inverness has a new head teacher.

Inshes Primary School in Inverness has appointed a new head teacher.

Meg Sneddon returns to the school where she taught for seven years.

Having joined Inshes when it first opened in 2007, Mrs Sneddon left in 2014 to take up a new post at Milton of Leys School.

She returned to Inshes in January as acting head teacher, a role that has now been made permanent.

Returning after gaining valuable experience

Her time at Milton of Leys – where she worked first as a principal teacher, then depute and finally acting head – puts her in good stead to lead Inshes towards a bright future.

“It is such a wonderful opportunity and privilege to be head teacher at Inshes Primary, and to play such a part in its future,” said Mrs Sneddon.

“Having been here when the school first opened, I am excited to build on its many achievements. I look forward to taking the next steps on our journey together with pupils, parents, staff and the wider community.”

Mrs Sneddon said she was looking forward to leading the school forward after ‘two challenging years’ of Covid.

She spoke of the importance of the school’s TEAM ethos – Together Everyone Achieves More.

“At Inshes, we are very proud of our TEAM, believing that Together Everyone Achieves More. I have seen how this has remained a core value over the years as the school has grown, and in the way that I have been so welcomed since returning to the school as acting head teacher in January.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to re-connect with families and staff this past term. And I’ve loved getting to know the children from nursery to P7, and celebrating achievements together.”

Bouncing back after the pandemic

She added: “Over the course of the term, I have also been delighted to build relationships with community partners. For instance with our school-based community library, High Life Highland, and some of our local businesses, so that we provide and extend the range of opportunities for our children and families both in school and after-school.

“It is a privilege to lead the school at the heart of this community. I am proud to be able to serve the school as we move forward from the past two challenging years of the pandemic. Our focus is on ensuring children have the skills, knowledge and understanding that will serve them best for their future.

“I am committed to ensuring we have rich, rewarding experiences for all children here in our school community.”

