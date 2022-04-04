New head teacher for Inverness school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inshes Primary School in Inverness has appointed a new head teacher.

Meg Sneddon returns to the school where she taught for seven years.

Having joined Inshes when it first opened in 2007, Mrs Sneddon left in 2014 to take up a new post at Milton of Leys School.

She returned to Inshes in January as acting head teacher, a role that has now been made permanent.

Returning after gaining valuable experience

Her time at Milton of Leys – where she worked first as a principal teacher, then depute and finally acting head – puts her in good stead to lead Inshes towards a bright future.

“It is such a wonderful opportunity and privilege to be head teacher at Inshes Primary, and to play such a part in its future,” said Mrs Sneddon.

“Having been here when the school first opened, I am excited to build on its many achievements. I look forward to taking the next steps on our journey together with pupils, parents, staff and the wider community.”

She spoke of the importance of the school’s TEAM ethos – Together Everyone Achieves More.

“At Inshes, we are very proud of our TEAM, believing that Together Everyone Achieves More. I have seen how this has remained a core value over the years as the school has grown, and in the way that I have been so welcomed since returning to the school as acting head teacher in January.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to re-connect with families and staff this past term. And I’ve loved getting to know the children from nursery to P7, and celebrating achievements together.”

Bouncing back after the pandemic

She added: “Over the course of the term, I have also been delighted to build relationships with community partners. For instance with our school-based community library, High Life Highland, and some of our local businesses, so that we provide and extend the range of opportunities for our children and families both in school and after-school.

“It is a privilege to lead the school at the heart of this community. I am proud to be able to serve the school as we move forward from the past two challenging years of the pandemic. Our focus is on ensuring children have the skills, knowledge and understanding that will serve them best for their future.

“I am committed to ensuring we have rich, rewarding experiences for all children here in our school community.”

