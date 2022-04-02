WATCH: Aberdeen’s Albyn School pupils in musical tribute to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Aberdeen’s Albyn School pupils in musical tribute to Ukraine

By David Proctor
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am
The youngsters performed the anthem as a tribute to people in Ukraine.
Young musicians from an Aberdeen school have recorded their own version of the Ukrainian national anthem.

The pupils from Albyn School have released a video of their version of the rousing song as a tribute to those caught in the current conflict.

Albyn’s school orchestra and Lower and Upper School choirs performed the piece which is called Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas.

They were joined virtually by pupils from their partner schools in Italy and Spain.

Albyn’s musicians only practised the song once with the choirs having a couple of sessions to make sure the Ukrainian lyrics were correct.

Teacher praises budding musicians

Albyn music teacher Shirley Magill came up with the Albyn School tribute idea.

She listened to the anthem and arranged the music as well as making sure the children could sing in Ukrainian.

Ms Magill said: “We just thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“Seeing all the images on the news got me thinking about what we could do.  The kids are usually up for doing stuff like this.

“I went and listened to the Ukrainian anthem and it is just such a good anthem.

“The words are so incredible and I arranged the music for the orchestra.  We practised it once and recorded it the next week.

“We were able to work on the Ukrainian lyrics and get the pronunciation right.

“One of my colleagues sent the video to some Ukrainian people and they were very impressed.

“The anthem is so powerful and other places around the globe have started to play it.

“There is so little we can do but music is a great way of communicating.”

The Albyn School orchestra in action.  Supplied by Albyn School.

The story of Ukraine’s national anthem

Ukraine’s national anthem was formally adopted after it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

It only has one verse and chorus and its Ukrainian title, Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas, translates as Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, performed the song after going viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter.

During a vigil for Ukraine in Inverness last month a man sang the anthem in the town centre.

