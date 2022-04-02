WATCH: Aberdeen’s Albyn School pupils in musical tribute to Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young musicians from an Aberdeen school have recorded their own version of the Ukrainian national anthem.

The pupils from Albyn School have released a video of their version of the rousing song as a tribute to those caught in the current conflict.

Albyn’s school orchestra and Lower and Upper School choirs performed the piece which is called Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas.

They were joined virtually by pupils from their partner schools in Italy and Spain.

Albyn’s musicians only practised the song once with the choirs having a couple of sessions to make sure the Ukrainian lyrics were correct.

Teacher praises budding musicians

Albyn music teacher Shirley Magill came up with the Albyn School tribute idea.

She listened to the anthem and arranged the music as well as making sure the children could sing in Ukrainian.

Ms Magill said: “We just thought it would be a nice thing to do.

“Seeing all the images on the news got me thinking about what we could do. The kids are usually up for doing stuff like this.

“I went and listened to the Ukrainian anthem and it is just such a good anthem.

“The words are so incredible and I arranged the music for the orchestra. We practised it once and recorded it the next week.

“We were able to work on the Ukrainian lyrics and get the pronunciation right.

“One of my colleagues sent the video to some Ukrainian people and they were very impressed.

“The anthem is so powerful and other places around the globe have started to play it.

“There is so little we can do but music is a great way of communicating.”

The story of Ukraine’s national anthem

Ukraine’s national anthem was formally adopted after it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

It only has one verse and chorus and its Ukrainian title, Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas, translates as Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, performed the song after going viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter.

During a vigil for Ukraine in Inverness last month a man sang the anthem in the town centre.

More Schools and Family news

Emerging from the pandemic: Will school ever be the same again?

Covid in schools: Pupils get back in school as absence rates drop

‘Best day of my life!’: Rave reviews for first Orkney para-sport festival