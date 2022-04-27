‘Where’s the swimming pool?’ Tain campus gets the green light, but locals say something’s missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

‘Where’s the swimming pool?’ Tain campus gets the green light, but locals say something’s missing

By Nicola Sinclair
April 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 7:33 am
Tain community campus has the space, but not the pool. Picture: Shutterstock
Tain community campus has the space, but not the pool. Picture: Shutterstock

It’s all systems go for Tain’s long-awaited community campus, as councillors unanimously granted planning permission this morning.

Tain councillor Derek Louden said it had been a “very, very long and arduous task” to get to this point.

“My thoughts are with the teachers and pupils who will have a much better environment to study and learn,” said Mr Louden.

However, he acknowledged there are “still issues in regard to what isn’t there”.

And what isn’t there, is a swimming pool.

Space allocated, but no pool

Tain residents took to Facebook this week to ask why the multi-million-pound campus doesn’t include a pool, as originally planned.

Tain 3-18 campus
An artist’s impression shows extensive green space around the planned new Tain campus. Drawing produced by Stallan Brand Architects

“Where’s the swimming pool?” asked Dave McDougall on the Tain Community Facebook page.

Fiona MacDonald also commented: “The original plans had a swimming pool in the new school.”

Some Tain residents complained about the lack of a swimming pool during the public consultation. The council’s planning report states:

“Reference is also made in representations to the lack of swimming pool provision
and internal layout. The proposed development with respect to its facilities and how
it is laid out internally has essentially been arrived at following extensive
consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“It is noted that the submitted plans do make provision for a swimming pool to conceivably be provided in the future.

“In the meantime, it is understood that Highlife Highland will continue to operate the existing swimming pool at the Academy until a new facility is provided.”

Less gardens, more pool?

Let us know what you think in our pool poll.

Opinion on Facebook was divided, with some people complimenting the design and others calling for the council to provide a pool.

“Who needs gardens and orchards that nobody will look after?” writes Sandy Mackenzie. “It will just get overgrown the less ground work the better more like sense putting all that money towards a new swimming pool.”

However, page moderator Fiona Macleod defended the plans, writing: “I love the idea of gardens and orchards for teaching younger generations more about our environment and sustainability.”

But she added: “I am surprised at a pool being overlooked and hopefully it can be accommodated somewhere.”

‘We all want to see the pool built’

Mr Louden tried to reassure people that a swimming pool is not off the table for Tain.

Councillors, stakeholders and parents are working together to try to get the pool built. Mr Louden confirmed there is space for the pool in the building.

The council is now doing a feasibility study to look at two things: what it would cost to keep the pool going at the old school, and what a new pool would cost.

Councillor Derek Louden said a new pool is not off the table. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Louden said Sport Scotland is interested in helping, and he hopes it may part-fund the project.

In a show of political unity, Mr Louden paid tribute to the hard work of his ward colleagues and asked the public to support their efforts.

“Everyone is anxious but, for once, everyone is united,” said Mr Louden. “We all want to see the pool built.”

More from the Schools & Family team

Survey suggests ‘things are getting worse’ for Scotland’s LGBT youth

Real Life Parenting Dilemmas: Is it possible to have a good work-life balance?

Parents’ fury at lack of school inspections

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]