‘Where’s the swimming pool?’ Tain campus gets the green light, but locals say something’s missing

It’s all systems go for Tain’s long-awaited community campus, as councillors unanimously granted planning permission this morning.

Tain councillor Derek Louden said it had been a “very, very long and arduous task” to get to this point.

“My thoughts are with the teachers and pupils who will have a much better environment to study and learn,” said Mr Louden.

However, he acknowledged there are “still issues in regard to what isn’t there”.

And what isn’t there, is a swimming pool.

Space allocated, but no pool

Tain residents took to Facebook this week to ask why the multi-million-pound campus doesn’t include a pool, as originally planned.

“Where’s the swimming pool?” asked Dave McDougall on the Tain Community Facebook page.

Fiona MacDonald also commented: “The original plans had a swimming pool in the new school.”

Some Tain residents complained about the lack of a swimming pool during the public consultation. The council’s planning report states:

“Reference is also made in representations to the lack of swimming pool provision

and internal layout. The proposed development with respect to its facilities and how

it is laid out internally has essentially been arrived at following extensive

consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“It is noted that the submitted plans do make provision for a swimming pool to conceivably be provided in the future.

“In the meantime, it is understood that Highlife Highland will continue to operate the existing swimming pool at the Academy until a new facility is provided.”

Less gardens, more pool?

Let us know what you think in our pool poll.

Opinion on Facebook was divided, with some people complimenting the design and others calling for the council to provide a pool.

“Who needs gardens and orchards that nobody will look after?” writes Sandy Mackenzie. “It will just get overgrown the less ground work the better more like sense putting all that money towards a new swimming pool.”

However, page moderator Fiona Macleod defended the plans, writing: “I love the idea of gardens and orchards for teaching younger generations more about our environment and sustainability.”

But she added: “I am surprised at a pool being overlooked and hopefully it can be accommodated somewhere.”

‘We all want to see the pool built’

Mr Louden tried to reassure people that a swimming pool is not off the table for Tain.

Councillors, stakeholders and parents are working together to try to get the pool built. Mr Louden confirmed there is space for the pool in the building.

The council is now doing a feasibility study to look at two things: what it would cost to keep the pool going at the old school, and what a new pool would cost.

Mr Louden said Sport Scotland is interested in helping, and he hopes it may part-fund the project.

In a show of political unity, Mr Louden paid tribute to the hard work of his ward colleagues and asked the public to support their efforts.

“Everyone is anxious but, for once, everyone is united,” said Mr Louden. “We all want to see the pool built.”

