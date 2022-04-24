Parents’ fury at lack of school inspections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

Parents’ fury at lack of school inspections

By David Proctor
April 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Insch Primary School was last inspected 18 years ago.
A parents campaign group believes two north-east schools which not been inspected for 18 years have been left “out of sight”.

Earlier this week we revealed that Aboyne Primary and Insch Primary were last assessed way back in 2004.

The Aberdeenshire schools were among dozens across the north and north-east which have not been checked for well over a decade.

The Press and Journal also created a searchable table of schools so you can check when your local school was last inspected.

UFT Scotland organiser Jo Bisset.

Calls for change to inspections

Now UFT Scotland have said it is “totally unacceptable” that some schools have not been checked by Education Scotland.

Campaigners said that for some pupils they have gone right through their schooling without any inspections being carried out.

Jo Bisset from UFT Scotland said: “Schools have been out of the sight of parents for two years.

“Now it seems some have been out the sight of inspectors for even longer.

“Inspection is a key part of the education system and gives parents and wider society to reassurance they need that our schools are up to scratch.

“It’s totally unacceptable that some haven’t been inspected in so long, and that needs to change as a matter or urgency.

“It means pupils will have gone through their entire school journey without their school being inspected once.”

Aboyne Primary School has not been inspected since 2004.

Covid halted inspection visits

School inspections effectively stopped at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although recently Education Scotland have begun some so-called recovery visits which are designed to offer support to teachers rather than scrunitise.

Aberdeenshire Council said they do carry out their own evaluations in schools. They previously told us that the inspections were an “important method” for assessing schools.

The Scottish Government have also pointed to the comments they made about inspections earlier in the week.

A spokeswoman said they were in the process of establishing a new body to carry out school inspections.

She said: “School inspections increased in 2018-19 and would have increased further had it not been for the pandemic.

“HM Inspectors of Education have continued to engage with schools in a range of ways to support the education sector during Covid recovery.

“Inspections are not the only method of scrutiny – schools and local authorities also have responsibility for evaluating performance.

“Last month, the Education Secretary announced that a new and independent inspectorate body will be created. It will develop new inspection models and help to assess the overall performance of Scottish education.”

