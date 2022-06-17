Stromness students publish collection of creative writing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stromness students publish collection of creative writing

By Garrett Stell
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:01 pm
We caught up with some of the young authors to learn about their writing process
A group of creative writers at Stromness Academy have published a collection of works to add to the island’s long literary legacy.

Their works of poetry and prose touched on a range of topics, from the changing of the seasons in Orkney to the simple life of pigs.

‘We Are Writers’ collected works from the entire first-year cohort at Stromness Academy and showcased the writers’ wide-ranging talents.

They hosted parents for a launch event last week at their school.

And this week, we caught up with some of the young authors to learn about their writing process. They told us what they enjoyed most about the writing process and shared a few tips of the trade for the next generation of Stromness writers.

Stromness Academy students recently published a collection of creative writing. Illustration by Ali, supplied by Adam Nagy

A team effort from the start

At their Stromness launch event, the S1 cohort greeted visitors with an overview of their project and the hard work involved.

“The whole of the S1 year has come together to make this happen,” the authors said in a joint release. “When you open the book, you get thrown to places far out of your imagination.

At a launch event at the school, the Stromness Academy writers gave visitors a chance to order a copy of their collection. Supplied by Adam Nagy

“We have many different and unique pieces of writing within varied types of genres, from poetry through drama to murder mystery.

“Everyone has cooperated and worked together to write this book and we are really proud of all the effort put into it and all the S1s for doing their best.

“We hope that whoever bought our book will be happy with the quality and enjoys reading the various pieces of writing.”

Stromness Academy writers: Meet the authors

Some of the young authors swimming in the legacy of George Mackay Brown opened a window into their creative process. Here’s what they had to tell us, along with their published titles.

Sean, S2: ‘Autumn Haiku’, ‘Instrument Acrostic’ and ‘Orkney Acrostic’

Sean found himself called to poetry, perhaps due in part to his musical talents. He also had some advice for future writers to choose topics special to them.

“I enjoyed writing poems instead of imaginative writing or stories. At the launch event, I played the music for entertainment.

“I would give the new S1s advice such as ‘Write about something you are passionate about or something you know a lot about’.”

Joe: ‘Dead Goose (Tanka)’

Joe appreciated the freedom of expression and being able to have a say in not only the writing process but the book design.

“I felt ownership of the writing process because they let me put my poems in the book and they even read my poem to all the parents.”

Craig: ‘Pig Haiku’

Craig enjoyed the creative challenge of turning pigs into a poem.

Craig’s style of choice, the Haiku, is much like the subject: short and smart.

“I wrote a poem about pigs and what they do. My favourite part was thinking up ideas for what I could write about.

“And in the end, it was quite fun.”

Daisy, S2

Daisy contributed three poems to the collection but preferred to keep her titles to herself. She did, however, treat guests at the launch event to a special reading of one of her poems.

“The part of the writing I enjoyed was creating the poems. It was fun expressing my creativity.”

Some of the Stromness Academy writers shared samples of their work with visitors at the book launch. Supplied by Adam Nagy

Magnus, S2: ‘Happy Food’, ‘Hummingbird’, ‘Sleep’, ‘Sunny Mills’ and ‘Thunder’

Magnus helped out at the book launch by taking orders, in addition to the five poems he contributed to the collection.

“I really enjoyed making the book and I thought it was a great project. Some advice I would give to the next S1s would be to think about what you are writing and really work on it.”

Josie, S2: ‘Summer Haiku’, ‘Spring Haiku’ and ‘Storm Haiku’

Josie’s poetic contributions are all about the shifting seasons. The strict rules of the Haiku proved a puzzle, but it was well worth it in the end.

“I enjoyed thinking about ideas for the ‘Summer Haiku’ because I found it more challenging than I thought.”

Ellouise, S2: ‘Summer’

Much like Josie, Ellouise was inspired by the seasons and chose to focus on the brightest of them all.

“I enjoyed using rhyming words and watching the poem come together really well! I wish I had written more poems or stories but I’m still proud of myself for writing one.

“If I could give future S1s any advice, I would tell them to try to write as much as possible.”

