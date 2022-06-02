Pupil’s Jubilee jumper has a special royal connection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six-year-old Kali knew that the Platinum Jubilee was the perfect time to dust off a family heirloom.

The Firth Primary pupil showed up to her class’s celebrations sporting a cardigan that her great-great-grandmother knitted 70 years ago.

She made it as a gift for her daughter–Kali’s great-grandmother–on Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.

The jubilee jumper has its roots in the knitting traditions of Fair Isle.

The threads of the Platinum Jubilee Jumper

Kali’s Jubilee jumper traces back to her great-great-grandmother Stella Craigie. She made the sweater as a gift for her daughter, Ada.

Stella lived with her husband, George, on Fair Isle while he was stationed at the South Isle Lighthouse. During their stay, Stella learned the local knitting techniques.

Reading Stella’s notes from her time on the island makes it clear that knitting was more than just an idle hobby.

“‘Knitting kept the Island ladies busy from Monday until Friday,” she wrote.

“But on Saturday the needles were laid aside while they caught up with reading papers and books.”

A close-knit family legacy

Gemma Morris, Kali’s mum, said that Stella was always proud of her knitting work and the jumper was one of Ada’s favourites.

“Ada said she wore the cardigan when she was ‘dressed’ for an occasion and it was a favourite. When it no longer fitted it spent the rest of its time in a box in the loft, until she dug it out for Kali to wear.”

Gemma said the family has always followed the comings and goings of the Royal Family. And Kali is carrying that interest into the newest generation.

“Like many girls Kali loves anything to do with queens, princesses and the ceremony that accompanies anything ‘royal’. As a family, our interest definitely follows the appreciation Stella had and the history that goes along with that.”

More than one brush with royalty

In addition to the sentimental value of Stella’s cardigan, Kali has had other close encounters with royalty. Back in 2000, she watched the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on television.

Gemma said the sights inspired Kali to write to the Queen.

“She drew her a picture and asked some questions. She was adamant she would get a reply. We were less sure!”

“One morning at the start of June a letter arrived with the Royal crest on it. Kali said: ‘I knew she would write back!'”

She was also on hand when Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first visit to Orkney.

The couple – known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland – met with schoolchildren on the trip and Kali waved goodbye at the airport.

Kali’s family has lived in Orkney for more than eight generations. But she’s made one visit to London and is looking forward to making a visit to Buckingham sometime soon.

