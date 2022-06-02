Pupil’s Jubilee jumper has a special royal connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Pupil’s Jubilee jumper has a special royal connection

By Garrett Stell
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kali Morris in her Platinum Jubilee Jumper
Orkney pupil Kali has a jumper fit for a Queen.

Six-year-old Kali knew that the Platinum Jubilee was the perfect time to dust off a family heirloom.

The Firth Primary pupil showed up to her class’s celebrations sporting a cardigan that her great-great-grandmother knitted 70 years ago.

She made it as a gift for her daughter–Kali’s great-grandmother–on Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation day in 1953.

The jubilee jumper has its roots in the knitting traditions of Fair Isle.

The threads of the Platinum Jubilee Jumper

Kali’s Jubilee jumper traces back to her great-great-grandmother Stella Craigie. She made the sweater as a gift for her daughter, Ada.

Stella lived with her husband, George, on Fair Isle while he was stationed at the South Isle Lighthouse. During their stay, Stella learned the local knitting techniques.

Platinum Jubilee Jumper
Stella Craigie, Kali’s great-great-grandmother, knitted the Platinum Jubilee Jumper. Supplied by Gemma Morris.

Reading Stella’s notes from her time on the island makes it clear that knitting was more than just an idle hobby.

“‘Knitting kept the Island ladies busy from Monday until Friday,” she wrote.

“But on Saturday the needles were laid aside while they caught up with reading papers and books.”

A close-knit family legacy

Gemma Morris, Kali’s mum, said that Stella was always proud of her knitting work and the jumper was one of Ada’s favourites.

“Ada said she wore the cardigan when she was ‘dressed’ for an occasion and it was a favourite. When it no longer fitted it spent the rest of its time in a box in the loft, until she dug it out for Kali to wear.”

Kali Morris in her Platinum Jubilee jumper. She’s holding a cross-stitch that her great-great-grandmother also made for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. Supplied by Gemma Morris

Gemma said the family has always followed the comings and goings of the Royal Family. And Kali is carrying that interest into the newest generation.

“Like many girls Kali loves anything to do with queens, princesses and the ceremony that accompanies anything ‘royal’. As a family, our interest definitely follows the appreciation Stella had and the history that goes along with that.”

More than one brush with royalty

In addition to the sentimental value of Stella’s cardigan, Kali has had other close encounters with royalty. Back in 2000, she watched the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on television.

Kali’s letter from Windsor Castle. Supplied by Gemma Morris

Gemma said the sights inspired Kali to write to the Queen.

“She drew her a picture and asked some questions. She was adamant she would get a reply. We were less sure!”

“One morning at the start of June a letter arrived with the Royal crest on it. Kali said: ‘I knew she would write back!'”

She was also on hand when Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first visit to Orkney.

‘Prince’ Kate? Not quite: Orkney children swap stories with their royal visitors

The couple – known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland – met with schoolchildren on the trip and Kali waved goodbye at the airport.

Kali’s family has lived in Orkney for more than eight generations. But she’s made one visit to London and is looking forward to making a visit to Buckingham sometime soon.

