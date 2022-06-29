‘Love is always the right approach’: Island teacher urges MSPs to make inclusivity a priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Love is always the right approach’: Island teacher urges MSPs to make inclusivity a priority

By Garrett Stell
June 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:26 pm
Speaking during Tuesday's session of the Scottish Parliament, Orkney's Theo Ogbhemhe encouraged MSPs to value wisdom, compassion, justice and respect in their work.
An Orkney teacher opened the Scottish Parliament session on Tuesday with a powerful message about inclusivity and equality.

Theophilus “Theo” Ogbhemhe teaches religious, moral and philosophical studies at Kirkwall Grammar School.

He made headlines last summer when his work promoting equality and diversity in education made him the first recipient of a new national award.

On Tuesday, Mr Ogbhemhe took his message of love from the classroom to the debating chamber room at Holyrood.

He encouraged MSPs to fix their minds on a common goal of acceptance and understanding and said that, although we are on the right path, Scotland still needs to work towards building a more inclusive society for everyone.

On the right track, but still far to go

Mr Ogbhemhe said that uncertain times make it all the more important to listen and look after one another.

“In these difficult times of the pandemic, we should take the time and care to speak and listen to others with an open heart.

“Once we share our stories, joys, shared experiences, hopes, our truths, then we can connect and find solutions. This presents us the opportunity to see the value of life and what it can be, seeing and appreciating the value in others with love in our hearts.

“As Bertrand Russell the philosopher puts it: ‘Love is wise and hatred is foolish.'”

Mr Ogbhemhe concluded by saying that he believes Scotland still has work to do before becoming truly inclusive.

Theo Ogbhemhe has previously been recognised for his pioneering work putting inclusivity and diversity at the forefront in the classroom. Supplied by Orkney Photographic.

“Scotland must continue to reflect and understand her role in colonial legacies, which continue to impact the lives of many communities.

“Racism impacts our historical identities and society in general. Our multiple intersecting identities around race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities, neurodivergence, religion and class need to be much better understood in Scotland.”

But we are heading in the right direction, he said, and Scotland is ready for a more diverse future.

The award-winning teacher from Orkney encouraged MSPs to value wisdom, compassion, justice and respect in their work.

A history of uplifting teaching

Mr Ogbhemhe was the 2021 recipient of the General Teaching Council’s Saroj Lal Award. The first of its kind, the award recognises a teacher in Scotland who shows a “pioneering spirit” for going “above and beyond in their efforts to fight for the cause of equality and diversity”.

Mr Ogbhemhe plays a part in numerous school and community events that promote diversity. His students are often central to each project.

He regularly organises Kirkwall Grammar’s LGBTQ+ events to raise money for Stonewall Scotland. Mr Ogbhemhe also organised the ‘Orkney Oot Wae Racism’ group in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

Sandals, pencils and start-up money: Orkney pupils team up with schools abroad to fight poverty

The Orkney teacher and the members of his Consciousness After School Club also organised what they call ‘Making Noise’ music festivals.

Each festival raises awareness of a different type of discrimination.

Mr Ogbhemhe’s students also took part in an international partnership, helping to supply impoverished communities with necessities.

