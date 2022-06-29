‘Love is always the right approach’: Island teacher urges MSPs to make inclusivity a priority

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney teacher opened the Scottish Parliament session on Tuesday with a powerful message about inclusivity and equality.

Theophilus “Theo” Ogbhemhe teaches religious, moral and philosophical studies at Kirkwall Grammar School.

He made headlines last summer when his work promoting equality and diversity in education made him the first recipient of a new national award.

On Tuesday, Mr Ogbhemhe took his message of love from the classroom to the debating chamber room at Holyrood.

He encouraged MSPs to fix their minds on a common goal of acceptance and understanding and said that, although we are on the right path, Scotland still needs to work towards building a more inclusive society for everyone.

On the right track, but still far to go

Mr Ogbhemhe said that uncertain times make it all the more important to listen and look after one another.

“In these difficult times of the pandemic, we should take the time and care to speak and listen to others with an open heart.

“Once we share our stories, joys, shared experiences, hopes, our truths, then we can connect and find solutions. This presents us the opportunity to see the value of life and what it can be, seeing and appreciating the value in others with love in our hearts.

“As Bertrand Russell the philosopher puts it: ‘Love is wise and hatred is foolish.'”

Mr Ogbhemhe concluded by saying that he believes Scotland still has work to do before becoming truly inclusive.

“Scotland must continue to reflect and understand her role in colonial legacies, which continue to impact the lives of many communities.

“Racism impacts our historical identities and society in general. Our multiple intersecting identities around race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities, neurodivergence, religion and class need to be much better understood in Scotland.”

But we are heading in the right direction, he said, and Scotland is ready for a more diverse future.

The award-winning teacher from Orkney encouraged MSPs to value wisdom, compassion, justice and respect in their work.

A history of uplifting teaching

Mr Ogbhemhe was the 2021 recipient of the General Teaching Council’s Saroj Lal Award. The first of its kind, the award recognises a teacher in Scotland who shows a “pioneering spirit” for going “above and beyond in their efforts to fight for the cause of equality and diversity”.

Mr Ogbhemhe plays a part in numerous school and community events that promote diversity. His students are often central to each project.

He regularly organises Kirkwall Grammar’s LGBTQ+ events to raise money for Stonewall Scotland. Mr Ogbhemhe also organised the ‘Orkney Oot Wae Racism’ group in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

The Orkney teacher and the members of his Consciousness After School Club also organised what they call ‘Making Noise’ music festivals.

Each festival raises awareness of a different type of discrimination.

Mr Ogbhemhe’s students also took part in an international partnership, helping to supply impoverished communities with necessities.

