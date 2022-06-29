Hunt begins to find best beef and sheep farms in Scotand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt begins to find best beef and sheep farms in Scotand

By Gemma Mackie
June 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:47 am
The Hair family from Drumbreddan Farm won the beef award in 2021.
The Hair family from Drumbreddan Farm won the beef award in 2021.

The hunt is on to find the best beef and sheep farms in Scotland with entries now open for two prestigious awards.

The AgriScot farm business event has opened entries for its Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year and Scotch Beef Farm of the Year awards.

AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill, said the awards are designed to recognise and reward the efforts of Scotland’s beef and sheep farmers.

“The agricultural industry is under increasing pressure to strike a balance between tackling emissions, boosting biodiversity, and bolstering productivity, and Scotland’s beef and sheep farmers have a brilliant story to share, not only with the rest of the UK, but the world,” added Mr Neill.

“These awards are a way to shine a light on the great work being carried out by the nation’s farmers and to recognise their endless commitment to their livestock and the land.

“With big changes ahead in terms of agricultural policy, it is imperative that we identify countryside champions to showcase to the public the good that farming has to offer.”

The judges for both awards, which are supported by law firm Thorntons and red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), include the winners from last year.

The 2021 beef award went to the Hair family from Drumbreddan Farm near Stranraer, and the sheep award went to Owen Gray and Peter Eccles from Saughland Farm in Midlothian.

Owen Gray and Richard Callander from Saughland Farm, which won the 2021 sheep farm award.

Daniel Hair from Drumbreddan said: “Receiving the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year Award was a real honour and something we were immensely proud of.

“I would encourage anyone to take part as it has been very beneficial, even to the point of having a closer look at your own farming system and connecting with other people in the industry.”

Owen Gray from Saughland, who will help judge the sheep award, encouraged his peers to enter and said: “I will be looking for forward-thinking businesses with a strong focus on controlling cost of production, reducing their environmental impact and a positive attitude towards bringing young people into the industry.”

Entries for both awards close on Monday September 5 and three finalists for each award will be announced and receive a farm visit, before the winners are revealed at the AgriScot event on November 16.

Full details about the awards, including how to enter, are online at www.agriscot.co.uk

Diversified Forfar farmers crowned AgriScot award winners

