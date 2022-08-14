Island pupil carrying on her sister’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Island pupil carrying on her sister’s memory

By Garrett Stell
August 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:23 pm
Family and friends rallied to support Indie in her quest to raise money for SiMBA.
A Westray pupil has gone the extra mile to support grieving families, and she did it in the memory of a baby sister who was born too soon.

Indie Newlands and her family should still be anticipating the birth of baby sister Aylee Nicolson. But they lost Aylee prematurely in February at just 14 weeks.

It was her father’s birthday.

The loss has left a hole that they are struggling to fill, according to mum Shavonne Smith.

“This was a shock for our families, especially our three children,” she said. Ms Smith has one daughter, Indie, and her partner Wayne Nicolson has two children of his own, Melissa and Alfie.

“Aylee was our first baby together and was to complete our family.”

Turning a memory into a legacy

A postmortem revealed that Aylee had a condition called Trisomy 13, or Patau’s Syndrome. This meant that even if Aylee had made it closer to full term, her chances of survival were low.

With help from a charity called Simpson’s Memory Box Appeal (SiMBA), staff at the Balfour Hospital gifted Shavonne and Wayne a memory box for Aylee. Among the contents were two teddies and two blankets, Ms Smith said.

The Simpson’s Memory Box Appeal charity provided Shavonne, Wayne and their family with a way of commemorating Aylee. Supplied by Shavonne Smith

“We kept one and put one with Aylee, and then before she was taken to be cremated, we swapped them,” she said. “It’s nice to know we have something to keep that’s been with her.

“It gave us a way to show our children a way to keep Aylee in our memories.”

Not long after, Indie had another idea: She resolved to not only keep Aylee’s memory alive but to use it to help others.

So in July, she leapt onto her bicycle with the aim of cycling around her home island of Westray to raise money for charity and help other families in similar situations.

In one month, she logged over 50 miles, raising £1,700 through a dedicated page on JustGiving. The money Indie is raising will be added to £1,000 from friends and family in Orkney and Shetland and donated to SiMBA.

Indie Newlands, right, getting ready for a ride and joined by her friends Carly Harcus and Louis Rendall. Supplied by Shavonne Smith

Cycling for a cause

Ms Smith said that she has been blown away by the community’s support.

“In around April time, me and Indie were speaking about how much money had been raised for SiMBA, and that it was amazing that it would be going towards helping other families remember their babies born too soon.

Indie Newlands finishes her last cycle as part of her fundraiser in honour of sister Aylee Nicolson. She is joined by her parents Wayne Nicolson and Shavonne Smith.
Shavonne Smith and her partner, Wayne Nicolson, cheer Indie on at her final ride in July. Supplied by Shavonne Smith

“Indie thought she would like to do something for Aylee, and together we came up with the idea of a sponsored cycle. We thought 50 miles during July would be a challenge, but, hopefully, a doable one!”

Indie might have been the one on the bike, but the fundraiser quickly became a family effort. Indie and her mum are originally from Shetland, and they still have family back home.

So, while Indie pedalled around Westray, Ms Smith’s mother Shona Sandison was busy galvanising support in Shetland and collecting donations.

Indie Newlands finishes her last cycle as part of her fundraiser in honour of sister Aylee Nicolson.
Indie powers through the finish line. Supplied by Shavonne Smith

Indie’s month of riding came to a triumphant conclusion on July 31, and Ms Smith said that Indie’s support group made sure she didn’t cross the finish line alone.

“We met with some of her friends and family, where we walked with her to finish her challenge,” Ms Smith said. “It was very emotional when me and Wayne held up a pink ribbon for a finishing line, and everyone gave a huge cheer for her when she crossed it!”

Although her cycling challenge is officially a wrap, the family is still accepting donations on their Just Giving page.

Ms Smith hopes to announce the total earnings on August 17, the day that Aylee was due to be born.

