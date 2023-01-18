The best time for your child to join a Scottish independent school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

The best time for your child to join a Scottish independent school

Presented by various Scottish independent schools
January 18, 2023, 9:00 am
two girls smile while sitting at desk with art materials
Experts talk about the best age for kids to join Scottish independent schools.

Choosing the right school for your child at any stage in their lives is not an easy decision. Education experts weigh in to help you choose the best time to enroll your child in a Scottish independent school.

Enrolling your child in an independent school during pivotal times of change in their young lives can make a difference in their development and success in the future.

It’s important to know how they are navigating their developmental milestones and to  consider their unique gifts and talents.

Here’s how some Scottish independent schools can share your own vision for your child’s growth and education.

You can also click on the interactive graphic below as a guide and to quickly access the contact information of the different schools.

Scottish independent schools: best time for admissions

St Margaret’s

St Margaret's pupils smile as they pose for a group photo
St Margaret’s believes a single sex education offers girls the space where their individual identity can blossom.

St Margaret’s understands girls – how they learn, how they play and how they develop. The school believes that a single sex education offers girls the space in which their individual identity can blossom, a space which is stereotype-free, full of challenges and rich with opportunity and care.

1 Junior and 1 Senior are popular entry points to the school but St Margaret’s welcomes applications to all year groups at any time of year. When a place is not immediately available, the school works with families to arrange a suitable entry point.

St Margaret’s is large enough to offer flexibility and choice in terms of the curriculum and extra-curricular activities, but is small enough to ensure that all girls are well-known by staff in order that individuals receive the support and challenge which they need to thrive.

Every pupil is provided with their own Chromebook and from 1 Junior, the development of digital skills is embedded in the curriculum along with an appreciation of diversity and sustainability.

In 1 Senior, girls follow a wide, balanced curriculum to develop skills and extend knowledge and experience in all areas. Pupils are encouraged to embrace a range of roles, building confidence and self-esteem. There is a strong emphasis on pupil voice with opportunities to join pupil council, focused committees and discussion groups, empowering pupils to shape the development of the school and become responsible global citizens.

Whenever your daughter joins St Margaret’s, the school aims to get to know her as an individual and to work with you to ensure that the transition is a smooth and enjoyable one.

Log on to St Margaret’s website, contact admissions@st-margaret.uk or call 01224 584466 to arrange a personal tour. 

Robert Gordon’s College

Robert Gordon's College pupils actively participate in class
Robert Gordon’s College has the broadest curriculum in the north-east of Scotland with outstanding results.

Renowned for its stimulating environment and high academic achievements, Robert Gordon’s College is recognised for being a caring, inclusive and respectful community where pupils can build friendships that will last a lifetime.

Paula Park, Admissions Manager highlights: “One of the most popular entry points is Primary 1, enabling pupils to make the most of the extensive curricular and co-curricular programme. We see many families join in Primary 6 who appreciate the extended transition opportunities to ensure a seamless progression to secondary education. In Primary 7, pupils are taught art, drama, IT and science in the senior school, allowing them to become familiar with staff and the classroom environments.”

Robin Macpherson, Head of College adds: “We are proud to have the broadest curriculum in the north-east of Scotland and our results are outstanding. Incredibly, 99% of our pupils went to their first choice university last year and we offer a diverse range of future pathways.

“Robert Gordon’s pupils are capable of achieving anything they put their minds to and choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions of your child’s life. Take the next step in making that journey for your child and we’ll be with you every step along the way.”

Regular points of entry are Nursery, Primary 1, Primary 6 and Senior 1. Applications are welcome for other year groups, and throughout the year.

Contact the Admissions team on +44 (0)1224 646346 or visit the Robert Gordon’s College website to discover more.

Albyn School

Albyn school students take part in different kinds of learning experiences
Albyn School offers a wide range of subjects & co-curricular activities, as well as extensive support for pupils.

Pupils are welcome to join Albyn School at most stages. As well as the more obvious P1 and S1 entry points, there are two other key entry points to highlight at Albyn: P6 and S3. Nursery, P7 and S5 can also be other key entry points to consider.

At Albyn School there is room and flexibility to accommodate new pupils. For example, at P6/7, the school frequently moves from two classes to three. Albyn is the perfect size – a goldilocks size, not too big and not too small – a great environment for curious minds to benefit from the broad curriculum, smaller class sizes and an array of fantastic co-curricular activities.

P6 sees both the expansion of the curriculum, with many more specialist subjects included as well as the increased challenge in the work expected of the pupils. Those joining this year group really benefit from smaller class sizes where the teaching is much more focused. The class teacher can spend time getting to know every pupil on an individual basis. They can identify any strengths or weaknesses to work on in preparation for moving into Primary 7 and the upper school.

The benefit of joining Albyn at S3 is the breadth that a two-year programme of study enables with the ability to immerse pupils in the right environment with specialist subject teachers and like-minded pupils who want to learn. The wide range of subjects available, the flexibility to make timetables fit, the range of co-curricular activities on offer and the extensive amount of support provided to guide them through this crucial stage of their schooling, are the vital ingredients which enable Albyn’s young people to fulfil their potential and achieve their aspirations.

Check out Albyn School’s website or email admissions@albynschool.co.uk to find out more.

International School Aberdeen (ISA)

ISA students use laptop computers in class
ISA ensures students are free to be themselves, encouraging natural curiosity and a zest for learning.

ISA knows the importance of enrolling your child at the right time to benefit their educational experience. Change is a given in all stages in life and International School Aberdeen (ISA) is  specifically set up to support students through natural transitions – academically, socially and emotionally.

The biggest natural breaks in a child’s life can be narrowed down to two key areas. That is when they start Primary 1 (known as Kindergarten at ISA) and when they start S1 (known as Grade 7 at ISA). From preschool age upwards, ISA prides itself on ensuring students are free to be themselves, encouraging natural curiosity and a zest for learning.

The school’s student-centred learning focus takes a whole child approach including two full-time counsellors dedicated to elementary and middle school. More staff resources also mean more specialist subjects from age five, including languages, art, and music from specialist teachers.

Seeing ISA’s impressive 21st century campus for yourself is the best way to experience the school’s broader perspective to learning.

Visit the ISA website to book a tour and to explore all that the school has to offer your child at any stage. 

