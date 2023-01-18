Interested in working along the NC500? Highland Coast Hotels are recruiting 50 new staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interested in working along the NC500? Highland Coast Hotels are recruiting 50 new staff

By Ross Hempseed
January 18, 2023, 9:05 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 11:58 am
Highland Coast Hotels are recruiting 50 staff across 6 venues, including the Plockton Inn which is undergoing a £1 million makeover.
Highland Coast Hotels are recruiting 50 staff across 6 venues, including the Plockton Inn which is undergoing a £1 million makeover.

A Scottish hotel chain is on the hunt for new staff across six hotels in the Highlands as it gears up for the 2023 tourist season.

Highland Coast Hotels operate several hotels across the region, with many sitting beside or near the famous NC500.

A surge in popularity in travelling the 516-mile route has kept many hospitality businesses in the Highlands afloat.

Tourists marvel at the stunning Highland landscape with towering mountains and pristine beaches but are also greeted with signature Highland hospitality.

Highland Coast Hotels’ portfolio includes Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, Tongue Hotel, Kylesku Hotel, Plockton Inn and Newton Lodge Hotel.

Recruiting ahead of busy Highland tourist season

In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 tourist season, the hotel operator is looking to recruit 50 staff.

Roles include management to front-of-house staff to housekeeping in several of their hotels.

Anyone interested is urged to attend drop-in events on Wednesday January 25 which will run from 11am-5pm at:

  • Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch
  • Royal Marine Hotel in Brora
  • Tongue Hotel
  • Kylesku Hotel
  • Plockton Village Hall (12.30pm – 5pm)

Hotels including Plockton Inn being revamped

Highland Coast Hotels has invested in upgrading recently acquired hotels, like the Tongue Hotel, which will reopen in March following an £800,000 revamp.

Plockton Inn is also undergoing a £1m refurbishment which will expand the bedrooms so that each one is en-suite, with other main rooms retaining their period decor.

Inside a room in the Tongue Hotel.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “We’re really excited to be gearing up for the 2023 season with our Recruitment Open Day.

“People interested in kick-starting their career in hospitality this year can look forward to an inspiring Highland adventure where they can develop their professional skills as part of an award-winning and supportive team at Highland Coast Hotels.

“We’re encouraging everyone to call in for an informal chat, meet colleagues and discuss the great full-time and part-time opportunities on offer across our landmark coastal venues.”

