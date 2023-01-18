Interested in working along the NC500? Highland Coast Hotels are recruiting 50 new staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish hotel chain is on the hunt for new staff across six hotels in the Highlands as it gears up for the 2023 tourist season.

Highland Coast Hotels operate several hotels across the region, with many sitting beside or near the famous NC500.

A surge in popularity in travelling the 516-mile route has kept many hospitality businesses in the Highlands afloat.

Tourists marvel at the stunning Highland landscape with towering mountains and pristine beaches but are also greeted with signature Highland hospitality.

Highland Coast Hotels’ portfolio includes Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, Tongue Hotel, Kylesku Hotel, Plockton Inn and Newton Lodge Hotel.

Recruiting ahead of busy Highland tourist season

In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 tourist season, the hotel operator is looking to recruit 50 staff.

Roles include management to front-of-house staff to housekeeping in several of their hotels.

Anyone interested is urged to attend drop-in events on Wednesday January 25 which will run from 11am-5pm at:

Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch

Royal Marine Hotel in Brora

Tongue Hotel

Kylesku Hotel

Plockton Village Hall (12.30pm – 5pm)

Hotels including Plockton Inn being revamped

Highland Coast Hotels has invested in upgrading recently acquired hotels, like the Tongue Hotel, which will reopen in March following an £800,000 revamp.

Plockton Inn is also undergoing a £1m refurbishment which will expand the bedrooms so that each one is en-suite, with other main rooms retaining their period decor.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “We’re really excited to be gearing up for the 2023 season with our Recruitment Open Day.

“People interested in kick-starting their career in hospitality this year can look forward to an inspiring Highland adventure where they can develop their professional skills as part of an award-winning and supportive team at Highland Coast Hotels.

“We’re encouraging everyone to call in for an informal chat, meet colleagues and discuss the great full-time and part-time opportunities on offer across our landmark coastal venues.”