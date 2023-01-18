Incroyable! Retired Aberdeenshire teacher takes Amazon by storm with French books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Incroyable! Retired Aberdeenshire teacher takes Amazon by storm with French books

By Calum Petrie
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 10:03 am
Rhona Mair's Monsieur Lapin books reached a high of Two in the Amazon charts.
Rhona Mair's Monsieur Lapin books reached a high of Two in the Amazon charts.

A retired teacher from Aberdeenshire is spearheading a French language revival after publishing a series of books for children.

Rhona Mair’s Monsieur Lapin books have taken the book charts by storm, reaching Number Two on Amazon and attracting a string of five-star reviews.

The 72-year-old former primary teacher from Lonmay near Fraserburgh, writing under the penname Rhona R McMillan, has published three books. Two more are in the pipeline.

She began creating stories with simple French words to supplement her then eight-year-old granddaughter’s school lessons during lockdown.

And following encouragement from members of her book club – where she has been inspired by the likes of Noel Barber, Jeffrey Archer and Ann Cleeves – she began crafting the stories into a series of rhyming books.

Wrote Monsieur Lapin books to help granddaughter during lockdown

“I’ve always been really keen on foreign languages. My husband had a lot of contacts in Europe, and they are so good at English there.

“We on the other hand tend to be so poor at foreign languages, we just don’t make the same effort when we’re on the continent. We just seem to expect everybody to speak to us in our language.

“So I was very pleased that my granddaughter had started learning French words. Unfortunately the pandemic came and it all came to a stop, which was really frustrating. With the advent of Covid, children’s education suffered terribly.

“To help her keep up her French, I had the idea of introducing simple French words and sayings to her via an amusing story.

“I kept writing during lockdown and Monsieur Lapin’s adventures continued.”

Rhona has two more Monsieur Lapin books in the pipeline.

Rhona’s quirky and entertaining stories feature the toy rabbit Monsieur Lapin, who miraculously comes alive whenever he hears French words.

The first three books – Monsieur Lapin in Hospital, Monsieur Lapin Plays Hide and Seek, and Monsieur Lapin Goes to London – have been released to critical acclaim.

Monsieur Lapin in Hospital reached Number Two on Amazon in the children’s French books category, and Number Seven in the French language instruction category.

‘I had no intention of publishing, but it just grew and grew’

Each story introduces new French words and phrases together with their English translations.

The books have been described by reviewers as ‘lovely’, ‘well-presented’ and ‘highly recommended’.

“I had no intention of publishing them, I don’t really like being in the limelight,” said Rhona.

“But when I took it along to my book club, a friend read it and said ‘oh, that’s interesting’.

“Several others then read it, all of whom were enthusiastic about it. One in particular said ‘you should really do something with this’.

“So I kept writing, and it just grew from there, and eventually I contacted the publisher.”

For more details, visit Amazon and search for Rhona R McMillan, where the paperback and Kindle formats of Monsieur Lapin Goes to London, Monsieur Lapin Plays Hide and Seek, and Monsieur Lapin in Hospital are all available.

Are French and German disappearing from our schools?

Catching up with the rest of the world: The foreign languages revolution in Scottish schools

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 6th February '18 Chrystine Ferguson of Inverness, a Parent Council member of St Clement's School, Dingwall which they claim is falling in to disrepair.
Highland communities say they'll fight 'tooth and nail' for school funding - but does…
Around 365 secondary pupils in Moray are not taking their free school meal entitlement. Image: Shutterstock
365 secondary pupils in Moray are missing out on their free school meals
Heavy snow and icy conditions have forced schools to remain closed on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19
Hungry pupils could soon be able to use their free school meal allowance to get food at morning break. Image: DC Thomson
Hungry Moray pupils could soon use free school meals money at morning break
Hillside Breakfast and Out of School Club in Portlethen was branded 'weak' by inspectors.
Aberdeenshire out-of-school club slammed by inspectors
CR0022612 Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre opens for performance swimmers. ASV is the first centre in the UK to allow divers back into the pool. Athletes, including Commonwealth diver, James Heatly, Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer, Hannah Miley, and British world champion para swimmer, Toni Shaw using the facilitys. Picture of Hannah Miley (Olympic and Commonwealth swimmer). Picture by Kenny Elrick 23/07/2020
Cost-of-living crisis leaves Aberdeen swimmers 'shivering and desperate'
The decision to cancel a Highland Council budget meeting has been labelled 'unacceptable' by opposition leaders. Picture shows; The decision to cancel a Highland Council budget meeting has been labelled 'unacceptable' by opposition leaders. Image: DC Thomson
Plans for desperately-needed new Highland schools up in the air as crucial budget meeting…
two girls smile while sitting at desk with art materials
The best time for your child to join a Scottish independent school
Balmedie Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery
Is a second school in Balmedie the answer to overcrowding?
Why school is closed
School closures: How do councils decide which schools to shut?

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented