New school will be in Foveran, not Balmedie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

New school will be in Foveran, not Balmedie

By Garrett Stell
February 2, 2023, 1:37 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 3:28 pm
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee voted to replace Foveran School with a new, 300-pupil campus.

Council officers said that, although a site isn’t secured in the area, there have been positive conversations with a local landowner and they expect to be able to easily secure one of multiple available sites.

Thursday’s decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. It means that there won’t be a new school in Balmedie village.

Instead, the council will redraw the boundaries for Balmedie School and the new Foveran School to balance the rolls at each.

Balancing placemaking in Balmedie with ‘urgent’ need in Foveran

The education committee considered two options in Formartine, neither of which was endorsed by the local area committee at their most recent meeting.

The approved option involves building a new school for Foveran and redrawing the boundaries.

The discounted second option called for an additional primary school in the village of Balmedie.

There have been many calls recently for a new school to replace Balmedie Primary. Councillors have also made repeated requests to build that new school in the Blackdog area.

We Need to Talk About Balmedie: Where are hundreds of extra kids going to be taught?

Councillor Andrew Hassan had been part of a spirited debate over a possible Blackdog school at last month’s Formartine Area Committee.

After a recent visit to Foveran, however, he decided that the need there should take priority.

“It was quite evident that there is a desperate need for a school [in Foveran]. There’s housebuilding already going up there at a much faster pace than in my own ward.

“I still agree that we do need to revisit provision in Belhelvie parish. But the urgent need is for the school at Foveran.”

‘No justification’ for a school in Blackdog

Councillor Louise McAllister proposed a motion on Thursday to reject the two options.

“This is a hugely contentious issue which has been rumbling along for a long, long time and long before my time.”

She added: “I think it’s hugely important that we make the right decision here and now for the future of our schools.”

But she still asked fellow members not to make a decision too quickly. She argued that neither the new Foveran School nor a second Balmedie School fits with the “place ethos” of either community.

The site in southern Balmedie marked “OP1” was considered for a second school in the village, but education committee members rejected the option. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

She asked instead to consider a new report on possible education provision in Blackdog.

Director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay made it clear, however, that his team had already investigated and rejected those possibilities.

“We totally understand local members’ interest in a school in Blackdog. However, the officer’s recommendation is that there is no evidence to justify it.

“Given financial constraints, we feel that the two offers on the table offer the best educational solution and the best value here for the council.”

The council voted 11-5 to move ahead with a new Foveran School.

Redrawing the map for Foveran and Balmedie

The question of a new school is an urgent matter because both Foveran and Balmedie are in danger of overcrowding.

Council officers expect Foveran School to fill up by the 2023-24 school year. The school holds 47 pupils with a current roll of 45. But that number is expected to grow to 52 next year and hit 86 (182% capacity) by 2027.

Aberdeenshire Council‘s current policy is that all new schools should have a minimum capacity of 200 pupils. With loose plans for a 300-pupils school at Foveran, it would mean a huge increase in the size of the school in the area.

Balmedie’s current roll is 407, with a capacity of 484. The roll could exceed that capacity by 2026, and there is expected to be a surge in housing coming to the area.

Redrawing the catchment area could relieve some of the pressure at Balmedie and make room for Foveran to accommodate ongoing housing developments. But any rezoning would require public consultation and agreement from parents and stakeholders.

Time was running out

From the start of Thursday’s meeting, it was clear that time was of the essence with regard to Formartine education. Chairwoman Gillian Owen opened the debate by urging members to think of what was best for education, not planning benefits or developer obligations.

“I’ve very keen that we progress to a solution to a school provision in South Formartine as soon as possible,” she said, and gave her support to the Foveran plan.

She added that she was supporting the plan despite the fact that building the new Foveran School and expanding the catchment area would put more strain on school transportation and stretch the council’s carbon footprint.

Following Thursday’s decision, education officers can now begin securing a site, considering floorplans and school space and making room in the capital plan for a new Foveran School.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy

Cost-of-living crisis leaves Aberdeen swimmers ‘shivering and desperate’

Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Zander Fagerson in 'the shape of his life' for Scotland heading into Calcutta Cup…
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'Without mentors, the industry will suffer': Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend
shetland
Shetland schools closing due to planned teacher strike
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Bogus schoolgirl was Inverurie Academy’s own ‘Brandon Lee’
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Parents raise crush fears over 'dangerous' Inverness Royal Academy
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30

Most Read

1
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
7
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen graduate admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'There will be murder': Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Thursday's decision is just the latest development in a debate over education in the Formartine area that has lasted for over a decade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented