Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy

A Peterhead primary was the centre of drama after three unauthorised people gained access to the school playground.

Linda Strachan, head teacher at Buchanhaven Primary School, sent a letter to parents today, informing them about the incident which took place yesterday during the morning break.

She wrote: “Our staff acted immediately, asking them to leave, and they did so. We appreciate the concerns parents and carers might have. But I wanted to reassure you that the safety and wellbeing of our pupils is our first priority.”

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that three teenagers came onto the playground, where staff asked them to leave.

When asked whether the school will be reviewing security policy in response to the incident, a spokesman said the incident was “dealt with following school policies and procedures”.

The incident occurred on the same day a 14-year-old boy was arrested following a knife scare at Peterhead Academy.

The teen had been at the school for a “pre-arranged meeting” with a parent when he later became “disruptive”.

When management staff realised he was armed with a knife, they contacted police. They then got a message to other teachers to secure their classrooms.

They then followed the boy around the building, and managed to get the knife before officers arrived.