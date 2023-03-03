Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2023

By Garrett Stell
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2023, 7:56 pm
World Book Day 2023 was a rousing success, with pupils from all across the north and north-east donning costumes and transforming into their favourite characters.

From mainstays of World Book Day costumes such as Harry Potter and Paddington Bear, to new favourites from film and television – looking at you Wednesday Addams – this year’s costumes ran the gamut.

We collected submissions yesterday and today to show off the creative young readers in our local schools. Scroll through and see if you spot any familiar faces under the makeup and masks.

World Book Day 2023 Gallery

Joshua Masson (1) from Ladysbridge gets us off on the right foot. Image: Jacqueline Masson
Marcie jo (6) from Aberdeen. We didn’t even need the book, we know Aurora when we see her! Image: Emma Johnston
Charley (4) and Georgie Watson (2) from Turriff with their Stick Mand and Supertato renditions. Image: Samantha Watson.
Jax (5) from Aberdeen. Any clue what club he supports? Image: Jennifer Barrie.
Sure to be a new favourite this year thanks to the Netflix special, Isla Morrison (7) from Newmachar with a picture-perfect Wednesday Addams. Image: Alana Morrison.
No prizes for guessing who Logan Rattray came dressed as. Although this is certainly one of the best homages to the character! Image: Roy Mitchell.
RJ (8) from Mosstodloch pays tribute to a Beatrix Potter classic. Image: Louise Steele.
Lilygrace (9) from Newmachar is ready for her World Book Day premiere. Image: Ashleigh Harrison
Any Room on the Broom for Sienna Cowie (4) from Aberdeen? She needs a ride to school… Image: Ashleigh Boylan.
Adam Forbes (11) from Cruden Bay certainly looks the part. Image: Julie Forbes.
Donn Charles (3) from Aberdeen knows that not all superheroes are found in books. Image: Chloe Charles
Evan (7) and Aine Leslie (3) from Shapinsay as Wally and Ariel. Image: Gemma Leslie.
Jamie McAleese (4) from Peterhead dressed as One Button Benny, his favourite story. Image: Lindsay McAleese.
Evelyn Mitchell (9) from Elgin makes her World Book Day costume by hand every year. Mom Gemma said: “Evelyn gets completely into character for the full day! It’s become a huge thing over the years with people messaging in excitement beforehand to find out what we are creating this year!” Image: Gemma Mitchell.
Leah Faith Barclay (5) from Manor Park Primary is ready for her closeup. Image: Nicola Barclay.
This year on World Book Day, pupils at Braehood School learned that reading is a lot more fun in costume. Image: Braehead School.
Olivia (3) and Junior (4) before they set out on the yellow brick road. Image: Paige Knowles.
Helena Adam (8) from Ellon, is ready to ride to Frodo’s rescue as Arwen from The Lord of the Rings. Image: Rebecca Adams.
Aiden (9), Euan (6) and Jack Dey (4) from Torry show off some great Spider-Man and dino costumes. Image: Sarah Gerrard.

