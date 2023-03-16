RGC Online students from across Scotland gather in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

RGC Online students from across Scotland gather in Aberdeen

In partnership with Robert Gordon's College
March 16, 2023, 4:03 pm
An RGC online pupil. RGC online gives access to higher education online courses.

RGC Online is the number one destination for giving Scottish pupils access to higher education online courses.

The school operates an online course programme so students can work online from all over the country.

Recently, students at the online school came from all over Scotland to meet. Throughout the year, they have been working together as an online class with Mr McGee, Teacher of Computing Science.

Robin MacPherson, the head teacher at RGC online school. RGC offers access to higher education courses online.
The school is really proud of the RGC Online students’ progress so far.

The students have progressed well through their Higher Computing Science course work, and it was time to complete their practical SQA Assignment under invigilated conditions.

Mr Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, along with Mrs Power, Head of RGC Online, welcomed the pupils on to campus. After a quick introduction to what was ahead of them, the students received their RGC Online hooded tops. Led by Mr McGee and Mr Rae, Teacher of Computing and Mathematics, the students worked through their assignments.

Giving access to higher education online courses

Mrs Power shared: “Every Monday and Wednesday, Mr McGee hosts the live classes via Google Meet in the early evening to enable the students to attend their day school, eat, relax and be ready for their lesson.

“This has worked really well with the students this year who have continued to manage their other activities around their computing lessons. While the online classes have been a success this year, it was fantastic to finally have an opportunity to have the whole cohort together in a real bricks and mortar classroom.

“The Assignment is an important part of the Higher Computing Science certification and the students have really valued Mr McGee’s guidance throughout, as he is an exceptionally experienced educator and current Principal Assessor for Higher Computing Science for the SQA.”

Mr McGee commented: “Students employed their Python programming and SQL expertise to develop their own solutions to the Higher Computing Science Assignment. Expertise in these areas was developed throughout the year using the browser-based IDE, Replit. Problem solving and computational thinking skills are such an integral part of this course and it was really rewarding to see them apply these skills to successfully complete the assignment to a high standard.”

Bringing pupils together

Mr Macpherson added: “It was a landmark moment for us to have our inaugural RGC Online class come together for the first time at Schoolhill, Aberdeen for the assignment. We’re really proud of their efforts and their progress so far.

“It shows that the platform we have established is really working well and that bodes well for future growth.

“Bringing pupils from across Scotland together to increase SQA presentations for Computing Science, as well as learning about cutting edge technology through the diploma programme, will provide a massive boost to Scotland’s tech sector in the future. It also shows our commitment as a school to public benefit and extending access, thanks to the number of fully funded scholarship places we can offer through RGC Online. ”

Does online learning sound like something that would interest you? If so, head to the RGC Online website. They offer live-taught Higher Computing Science and Higher Applications of Mathematics with additional tech modules for students across Scotland.

