Minke whale stranded on Orkney beach rescued amidst gale force winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Minke whale stranded on Orkney beach rescued amidst gale force winds

By Michelle Henderson
March 16, 2023, 4:07 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 7:53 pm
The 4.5metre female minke whale washed ashore Waulkmill Bay near Orphir on Wednesday afternoon during high tide. Image: Tom Hadley.
The 4.5metre female minke whale washed ashore Waulkmill Bay near Orphir on Wednesday afternoon during high tide. Image: Tom Hadley.

Conservation experts battled gale force winds and large waves to rescue a minke whale stranded on an Orkney beach.

The 14ft whale washed ashore Waulkmill Bay near Orphir during high tide yesterday with the operation continuing until the early hours of this morning.

A team from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) raced to the coast where they found the female whale well up the tidal beach, unstressed and in excellent body condition.

Assisted by Kirkwall Coastguard team, medics deployed rescue pontoons to stabilise the animal as discussions between BDMLR and expert colleagues from the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme took place.

Medics from BDMLR attempted to refloat the whale twice alongside Kirkwall Coastguard before being forced to abandon their efforts due to the harsh weather conditions. Image: Tom Hadley.

With the tide dwindling, rescuers attempted to move the whale.

However, with a lack of water, their efforts were thwarted.

‘Whale was making attempts to swim’

Following several hours of close monitoring, medics attempted to refloat the whale for a second time shortly after 1.30am.

However, as gale force winds battered the Orkney bay, teams were forced to withdraw to a safe distance.

In a post, published on BDMLR’s social media page, experts spoke of the “difficult and cold conditions” the teams faced during the lengthy rescue operation.

The team from BDMLR monitorered the whale for several hours before attempting to refloat the whale in the early hours of this morning. Image: Tom Hadley.

They wrote: “After several hours and with the whale remaining stable, medics were in position to attempt a refloat at 1.30am once enough water was around the animal.

“Weather conditions had deteriorated considerably by this point and a strong force five wind was blowing straight up the bay.

“Whilst this helped push the tide in more quickly, it was creating big waves so the team moved the whale out to deeper water as quickly and safely as possible. The animal was making attempts to swim and in the fairly rough conditions managed to get out of the pontoons at about 2.30am and the team had to withdraw for safety reasons in the rough conditions.

“She was semi-stranded on a sandbank that the team had not been able to get over due to the high waves, however, she was upright, pointing to the open water and pushing to swim. With the incoming tide, it was hoped that she would get away quickly in the rapidly rising tide.”

BDMLR experts say they feel confident the female “left the bay under her own power” after finding no sign of the whale on the bay this morning. Image: Donna Claire Hunter.

Rescue teams returned to the bay later this morning to find no signs of the whale.

BDMLR experts say they feel confident the female “left the bay under her own power”, although medics will closely monitor the scene over the coming days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
The southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for a short time today following a single-vehicle crash near Daviot. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Kiera Kieltyka was last seen in the Hilton area at around 9.15am on Tuesday. image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Search under way to find Inverness teenager reported missing for four days
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Celest Horner and Stuart Horner from Elgin Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness
Charity says 'once in a lifetime' green hub could generate over £3m in five…
Post Thumbnail
A96 closed between Elgin and Forres following single-vehicle crash
The driver was stopped in Alness this week. Image: Police Scotland
34-year-old man with knife drink-driving five times over limit in Alness
A total of 116 areas have been earmarked by the Highland Council to see a reduction of the existing speed limits. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
116 Highland communities to get new 20mph speed limit: Is your hometown affected?
Orkney councillor
Orkney councillor ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after admitting to…

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented