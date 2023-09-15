Joe McKee keen to use experience at higher level to help Peterhead achieve aims in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe McKee keen to use experience at higher level to help Peterhead achieve aims in League Two

The midfielder, who has played down south, with most of his football in Scotland coming in the Championship and League One, joined the Blue Toon from Dumbarton this summer.

By Sophie Goodwin
Joe McKee in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Joe McKee in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.

Midfielder Joe McKee is hoping his experience at higher levels can see him help Peterhead do well in League Two this season.

The 30-year-old signed for the Blue Toon from Dumbarton this summer on a two-year contract.

McKee, who has previously had spells down south with Burnley, Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United, has played most of his football in Scotland in the Championship and League One – with Greenock Morton, Falkirk, and Queen of the South.

He also has recent experience in League Two, having finished second in the fourth-tier with the Sons last season.

Peterhead currently sit sixth in the table after five games, and host Bonnyrigg Rose at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday in search of a first home win of the league season.

McKee said: “This is a very competitive league. I have played the majority of my career at Championship and League One level, so coming into League Two was very different and I found it more physical.

“There are quite a few boys in the team who have played at a higher level, and it’s probably the same for every team in this league.

“I do want to lean on the experiences I’ve had playing higher up. It can help you be that bit more clever and smarter in the way that we are trying to play.

Joe McKee in action for Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

“I really just want to help the team as much as possible.

“If I can help with my experiences then that’s great, but it’s all about the team at the end of the day.

“We’ve got a lot of good players. If we can focus on what we’re good at and if we can make sure we are playing to our potential every week, then we should have too much for teams in this league.”

McKee keen for more minutes after pre-season injury

It has been a stop-start at Peterhead for McKee so far after he picked up a calf injury in pre-season training, but he is still enjoying life with the Balmoor side.

The midfielder is yet to start a match in League Two this term, though he has featured in Peterhead’s last three league matches from the bench.

McKee added: “I have really enjoyed it. It has been frustrating because I picked up an injury during pre-season and then when I came back playing it was still there.

“When I was playing in the (Viaplay) Cup against Dundee United and Partick Thistle, I could very much still feel it, but I didn’t want to miss anymore games, so was just trying to get on with it.

“It got to a point where I couldn’t keep going like that because I was struggling a bit, so it took a few weeks to get the injury cleared up.

“The last few weeks I’ve been trying to build up the minutes and trying to get as fit as possible has been the plan.

“It’s a really good group here and there are a lot of good players, so hopefully we can keep doing the right things and have a successful season together.”

Joe McKee in action against Peterhead during his time with Dumbarton.
Joe McKee in action against Peterhead during his time with Dumbarton. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead enjoyed an impressive start to the season, sitting top after three league games, before two successive defeats saw the Blue Toon drop down to sixth.

But after beating League One outfit Annan Athletic in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend, McKee hopes they can carry the performance into their league clash with Bonnyrigg Rose.

He said: “It (against Annan) felt like we were back to ourselves again. We had lost our way for the last couple of weeks, but we got back to doing our job right.

“Hopefully we can take that into Saturday and keep building on it.

“Every game in this league is difficult – it was the same last season for me at Dumbarton.

“For us, we just have to make sure we’re doing what we are good at it, and if we can do that then, hopefully, we will be too strong for Bonnyrigg.”

