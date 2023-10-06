Meet the 7-year-old Aberdeen gymnast with the Olympics in his sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the 7-year-old Aberdeen gymnast with the Olympics in his sights

Young Archie is already competing among men, representing Aberdeen at national events across the country.

By Calum Petrie
Archie's gymnastics career is moving forwards in leaps and bounds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Archie's gymnastics career is moving forwards in leaps and bounds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A 7-year-old gymnast already representing Aberdeen in national competitions says he won’t stop until he’s in the Olympics.

Archie, a pupil at the city’s Cornhill Primary School, first set foot in Aberdeen Gymnastics Centre less than 18 months ago.

But already he’s representing Aberdeen at national events across the country, and he has the medals to testify to his talent.

Aberdeen gymnast Archie with a selection of the medals he's won so far.
Aberdeen gymnast Archie with a selection of the medals he’s won so far. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now he’s counting down the years until he can qualify for Team GB and follow in the footsteps of the Granite City’s most recent Olympian, Zoey Clark.

Big talk for a seven-year-old perhaps, but then again, Archie is already competing in men’s categories nationally.

Archie was a gymnast from the moment he could walk

Mum Claire Smith told The P&J that the signs were there from a very young age.

Archie does a handstand at the Aberdeen Gymnastics Centre.
Handstands? No problem for Archie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Ever since Archie could walk, he was doing cartwheels, back flips, rolls,” she said.

“I tried putting him in football and boxing, but he just wasn’t taking to it.

“Then last May he started at Aberdeen Gymnastics Centre. As soon as he started, everyone could see he just had a natural talent for it.”

After five months, the club approached Claire and said they’d like Archie to represent Aberdeen at national competitions.

He won two golds and a silver at his first event at the Silverburn Gymnastics Centre in Aberdeen.

Competing in the men’s category: ‘He has no fear’

More recently, he represented the city at a Scottish Gymnastics event in Perth, where he competed in the men’s category for artistic floor and vault.

The 7-year-old Aberdeen gymnast performs a straddle l-sit.
Archie has no trouble splitting his time between school and training. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The coaches just said he was born to do it, and that he’s got so much potential. They say he’s got no fear.

“He trains 12 hours a week, he trains on a Monday, a Wednesday and a Saturday. So it does take up quite a lot of his life, but he just loves it.

“If there’s a school disco on a Wednesday, he says he can’t go as he doesn’t want to miss gymnastics. ‘I can’t miss training’, he says.”

‘Mummy, how old do you have to be to be in the Olympics?’

She added: “His dream is to be an Olympian. He says: ‘Mummy, how old do you have to be to be in the Olympics?’

“Whenever he’s asked what he wants to be when he’s older, he says he wants to be a gymnast, he wants to be an Olympian. That’s all he says.

“Even when he’s not training, he’s doing back flips in the living room.

“We were on holiday in Turkey recently, and on our first night there he was up on stage.

“There were acrobats performing, and he ended up on stage doing backflips, with the whole crowd applauding. He’s just so confident, he loves it.”

