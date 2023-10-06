Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced foster carer to appeal child abuse conviction and sentence

A jury found Sandra Harper guilty of hitting kids in her care and "cruel" and "vindictive" acts, including rubbing a boy’s face in urine and forcing a girl to eat vomit.

By Bryan Rutherford
Sandra Harper received a police escort when leaving Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former foster carer who was found guilty of terrorising children in her care during decades of horrific abuse plans to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Sandra Harper, 63, of Westhaven Crescent in Cairnbulg, was convicted of eight charges – including four of assault – but managed to dodge prison.

Giving evidence in her own defence during the trial, Harper admitted to jurors that she would swear at the children “in banter” or when “reprimanding” them.

Sheriff Ian Wallace, who called Harper “nasty, verbally abusive, cruel, vindictive, violent”, also said to her: “You told lies … the truth is now out.”

He sentenced her to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and placed her under house arrest between 4pm and 4am each day for the next 12 months.

Now, the five victims in the harrowing court case have been informed by letter that Harper intends to appeal to the High Court.

Sandra Harper outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has confirmed to The Press and Journal that an appeal has been lodged on Harper’s behalf.

Next, a single senior judge will consider whether there are “arguable grounds” for an appeal to proceed, based on legal matters and evidence.

But if permission for an appeal is denied in the first instance, two or three judges may, if called upon, reconsider that decision.

If they choose to grant the appeal, then a hearing is arranged to discuss the points of law to be considered in the appeal.

Council investigation amid legal action

The development comes as Aberdeenshire Council, which was responsible for the welfare of children in Harper’s care, faces civil legal action.

Several of the five victims in Harper’s prosecution are part of separate court proceedings against the local authority.

A council spokeswoman previously said that it “will undertake a multi-agency review of the circumstances leading to” the criminal case “to ensure learning is embedded in practice and improves outcomes for care experienced young people”.

Harper, who was herself taken into care when she was younger, was a foster parent for 23 years and looked after 35 children.

Boy’s faced rubbed in urine and girl forced to eat vomit

The jury at Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how Sandra Harper would call her foster kids “little b******s, little pigs, little tinks” and referred to one of them – a boy with a learning difficulty who had no girlfriends as a teenager – as a “spastic” and a “poof”.

The jury found her guilty of rubbing another boy’s face in urine-soaked bedding and repeatedly forcing a girl to eat food that she had spat out and vomited.

The same girl was repeatedly grabbed by her hair and dragged, struck on the head and even had liquid soap poured into her mouth, the court decided.

A second girl, who had clothing thrown at her and was repeatedly shouted and sworn at, urinated herself because Harper refused to let her go to the toilet.

Andrew Harper, who was also convicted, stands in front of his wife Sandra outside court. Image: DC Thomson

However, Harper was acquitted of one charge, after it was dropped by the Crown, clearing her of being threatening or abusive towards one victim and his partner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and pointing at them on August 23 2019 at the Tesco on South Harbour Road, Fraserburgh.

Her 63-year-old husband Andrew Harper was also found guilty by a jury of nine women and six men of three assault charges, although they returned two not proven verdicts and the Crown formally acquitted him of two other charges.

The SCTS has confirmed that Andrew Harper has not lodged an appeal of any kind.

