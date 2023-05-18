Oxford students protest visit from Aberdeen-born professor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxford students protest visit from Aberdeen-born professor

Kathleen Stock has spoken about her views of gender and trans issues which have led to criticism from university students.

By Ross Hempseed
Queen's College, Oxford University.
Oxford University. Image: Shutterstock / FenlioQ

Oxford University students have stepped up their campaign to stop a talk by a visiting professor – despite being warned they are threatening free speech.

Hundreds of trans activists will protest against a debate at the Oxford Union featuring feminist professor of philosophy Kathleen Stock.

They claim the Aberdeen-born professor is “transphobic and trans-exclusionary” for opposing gender self-identification and saying biological sex is real, and are planning a day of talks and a protest march for the day of her visit on May 30.

But the Oxford University LGBTQ+ Society has been warned by 44 university dons against threatening free speech.

Protests began after the society called on Oxford Union, the university’s debating society, to rescind their invitation to Prof Stock.

The incident has also prompted the Student Union to sever ties with the Oxford Union and stop them from having a recruiting stall at future freshers’ fairs – a decision condemned by the 44 dons.

Professor Kathleen Stock, who has been criticised for her controversial views by members of Oxford University's LGBTQI+ Society.
Kathleen Stock, from Aberdeen, has been criticised for her controversial views by members of Oxford’s LGBTQI+ Society. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock.

‘I don’t think that it’s fair to debate the existence of trans people’

They argue “universities must remain places where contentious views can be openly discussed.”

Amiad Haran Diman, president of the university’s LGBTQ+ Society, told Radio 4’s World At One: “The youngest cohorts at uni are increasingly not cisgender and are super accepting.

“The Oxford Union is a private members’ club and it has no duty to platform these views when Kathleen Stock is not an expert on gender identity.

“I don’t think that it’s fair to debate the existence of trans people. And I don’t think it’s fair to debate basic human rights.”

A letter from the dons to The Daily Telegraph read: “Prof Stock believes that biological sex in humans is real and socially salient, a view which until recently would have been so commonplace as to hardly merit asserting.

“Whether or not one agrees with Prof Stock’s views, there is no plausible and attractive ideal of academic freedom, or of free speech more generally, which would condemn their expression as outside the bounds of permissible discourse.”

Prof Stock was forced to resign from her position at Sussex University in 2021 following harassment from gender activists.

