Man taken to hospital following early morning crash on A92 north of Stonehaven

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 north of Stonehaven.

The incident happened early today, and is understood to have involved just one car.

The crash occurred on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road northbound, just after the junction with the AWPR.

Police closed the northbound lane, with diversions onto the AWPR in place.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.25am on Thursday, May 18 police were called to a report of a road crash at the slip road of the A92 and B979.

“One man had been taken to hospital and recovery was arranged.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”