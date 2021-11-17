Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

North-east experiencing property ‘mini boom’ as demand outstrips supply

By Rosemary Lowne
November 17, 2021, 11:45 am
In-demand: Chris Comfort, a property partner at Aberdein Considine, says demand for homes is soaring across the north and north-east.
In-demand: Chris Comfort, a property partner at Aberdein Considine, says demand for homes is soaring across the north and north-east.

Demand for homes is outstripping supplying and pushing house prices up in Aberdeen, with one local estate agent describing it as a “mini boom”.

A new report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) reveals that it’s a UK-wide issue as a lack of new properties being listed for sale continues to drive house prices up.

The RICS UK Residential Market Survey – used by the government, the Bank of England and other key institutions, including the IMF as an indicator of current and future conditions in UK residential sales and lettings – also found that although demand for energy-efficient homes is also rising, cost is the main barrier for homeowners to make energy-efficient improvements.

Demand for property is outstripping supply across the north and north-east.

North-east ‘mini boom’

Chris Comfort, property partner at Aberdein Considine, said the report is a true reflection of what is happening on the ground in the north-east as demand for properties, particularly in rural areas, is outstripping supply.

“The latest figures from RICS simply backs up recent forecasts from the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) that the demand for residential property has been growing consistently for months and continues to grow,” said Chris.

“Activity levels in the north-east have risen consistently since the end of the first lockdown in 2020, with demand exceeding supply, not just here but across many parts of Scotland.

“The region has experienced what could be called a mini boom, with family homes in particular selling extremely quickly, and we have seen a marked shift from the city to more rural areas.”

The survey also found that despite a rise in the number of new enquiries, estate agents up and down the country only have 37 properties on their books on average with the trend for rising house prices expected to last for the next three months and year ahead.

Energy-efficient homes

And while 62% of survey respondents anticipated demand for energy-efficient properties improving over the coming three years, the current barrier for many to improve their property’s energy efficiency is cost (85%).

“Energy efficiency has increasingly been an important consideration for buyers and certainly something which has been growing in relevance across the country, but as ever there will be a range of factors which influence a decision to buy, not least price and location,” said Chris.

“Certainly some energy-efficient processes are not determined to be cost effective as are commonly explained in the Energy Performance Certificate element of the Home Report, and it would be positive to see the government address this, particularly in light of COP26 bringing the issue to the forefront in recent weeks.”

Advice

Asked for what advice he would give any would-be sellers in the north-east, Chris added: “With properties selling sometimes in days, and with the shortage of homes of the market, especially larger family houses, now would be a very good to time to explore the market if you’re thinking of selling.”

You can read the full RICS survey on their website.

