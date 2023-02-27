World Book Day: Send us your book-themed dress-up photos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World Book Day is a highlight of the school year for children.

Not only do they get to indulge their love of reading but they can dress up as their favourite literary characters.

And we want you to send us photos of your children in their World Book Day outfits so we can share them with our readers.

Many of the snaps submitted will feature in an online gallery and we will try to include them all – or as many as we can – in the Evening Express on Monday, March 6.

Submit your World Book Day photos for the Evening Express here:

We loved looking through last year’s submitted snaps of local children dressed as storybook stars including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Little Red Riding Hood.

World Book Day 2023

World Book Day 2023 is on Thursday, March 2.

The annual event, created by UNESCO, was first held in the UK in 1997.

It’s a worldwide celebration of books and reading marked in over 100 countries.

It promotes reading for pleasure and gives every child and young person the chance to have a book of their own, through distributing book tokens and offering £1 and £1.50 books.

Many schools and nurseries invite children to dress up on the day as a character from a book and hold book-themed activities throughout the week.