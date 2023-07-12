Concerns for pupils as only a quarter of Aberdeenshire probationary teacher posts filled for next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns for pupils as only a quarter of Aberdeenshire probationary teacher posts filled for next year

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has urged the Scottish Government to do more to help rural teacher recruitment.

By David Mackay
A large empty classroom.
Some subject choices have been withdrawn due to a lack of staff. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeenshire Council faces having a shortage of teachers next year with one in four probationary positions due to go empty.

Newly qualified teachers have a choice of where to do their year of probationary service before gaining their full registration.

However, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has reported that only 18 out of the 66 secondary school positions in the area have been filled.

The Scottish Conservative has called on the Scottish Government to do more to promote the north-east as an attractive teaching destination.

However, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth says she “cannot direct” teachers to work in a particular region.

Where will the Aberdeenshire probationary teaching gaps be?

Mr Burnett says the shortage has been felt most in the metalwork and woodwork areas in secondary schools, with none due to start in Aberdeenshire after the summer holidays.

It means the Gordon Schools in Huntly has had to drop the subjects from its curriculum due to not having enough teachers in the subject area.

The Aberdeenshire MSP says the Scottish Government has to analyse why enough graduates are not considering the region to build their career.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Burnett said: “It’s not good enough to merely tell Aberdeenshire Council to dig deeper in education budgets to get teachers in post. Staff budgets are tight and there is nowhere feasible to get that money from.

“The Scottish Government is ultimately responsible for making sure pupils across Scotland get the right number of staff and mix of subjects to give them the best education possible.

“Jenny Gilruth should be doing some analysis as to what is happening during induction now, and whether more needs to be done to highlight Aberdeenshire as an excellent start to any teaching career – we have many excellent schools to back that up.”

What is the Scottish Government doing to help teacher numbers in Aberdeenshire?

Probationary teachers choose their five favourite local authority areas to spend their training year in order of preference before being assigned to a school.

However, they can receive an extra payment of up to £8,000 if they say they are willing to complete their probationary period anywhere in Scotland.

In a written response, Education Secretary Ms Gilruth told Mr Burnett she recognises there are issues with recruitment in some areas.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

She added: “Probationary teachers are allocated places on the teacher induction scheme based on their subject and their ranked preference of five local authority areas.

“An insufficient number of probationary teachers chose Aberdeenshire Council for their probationary year and, therefore, Aberdeenshire Council did not receive the number of probationary secondary teachers that they requested.

“Whist we recognise there is a challenge around the recruitment of teachers in certain geographical areas and in certain subjects, we cannot direct teachers where to undertake their probation or where to work.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted to comment.

