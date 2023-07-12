Aberdeen’s new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly

Aberdeen summer signing Ester Sokler laid down a major marker with four goals on his debut in a 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United.

Slovenian striker Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute and hammered home three goals from open play and a penalty.

It was an impressive first game of pre-season for Barry Robson’s rebuilt squad – with more signings still to come this summer.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall, 17, opened the scoring with a well-taken 15-yard drive beyond keeper David Dey in the 27th minute.

Impressive teen Marshall was involved in another goal five minutes later when he rose high to meet a Jonny Hayes cross at the back-post. Marshall headed down to Leighton Clarkson, who clinically converted from five yards.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani made it 3-0 just before half-time when winning possession before beating two challenges. Ramadani then unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard rocket into the top near corner.

It was 4-0 in the 50th minute when Duk bundled in from a corner.

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Sokler netted a debut goal in the 64th minute when firing home a powerful 15-yard drive in the 64th minute.

Moments later, Sokler converted a penalty to make it 6-0 after Duk was brought down.

Sokler completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute when firing home from eight yards, before producing another clinical finish for his fourth goal of the night after interplay between Duk and Shayden Morris.

Morris made it 9-0 with 20-yard drive in off the post.

A minute’s applause was held before the match in memory of former Aberdeen and Scotland boss Craig Brown who passed away at the age of 82.

Four goals on debut for Slovenian striker Ester Sokler

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler laid down a marker he is not at Pittodrie to play second fiddle to Duk and Bojan Miovski by netting four goals on his debut.

What made that return even more impressive is the goals all came in the second half as Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute.

It was a clinical display from Sokler. Scoring early on at a new club is always vital for a striker’s confidence – Sokler bagged four.

Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Radomlje were desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract – this impressive debut delivered compelling evidence of why they wanted to keep him.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Austria, Belgium and Slovenia to sign the 24-year-old forward.

Sokler took just 19 minutes to get off the mark for Aberdeen with a superbly taken 15-yard strike in the 64th minute. He latched onto a pass from Dante Polvara before unleashing a clinical right-footed drive.

Sokler was fast, worked hard to reach passes and chased down defenders.

He was strong in the air and looks capable of being a major goal threat for the Reds.

Rock-solid and vocal Nicky Devlin is a leader on the pitch

It was clear from the outset of the friendly why right-back/wing-back Nicky Devlin was Livingston captain.

The 29-year-old is a leader on the pitch and was vocal and helped direct younger players around him against Turriff United.

Devlin, who signed a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston, started on the right of a three-man backline.

He was the experienced campaigner as the other two starters in the defence were Evan Towler, 18, and Jack Milne, 20.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams, secured on a season-long loan, was on the bench.

Experienced centre-back Angus MacDonald, who signed a two-year contract extension at the end of last season, was at The Haughs – but not in the squad.

Centre-back Anthony Stewart, who returned for pre-season after a loan spell at MK Dons, was not in the match-day squad.

Devlin was comfortable in possession and talked the younger players through the game.

The 29-year-old’s distribution was accurate and effective and he also linked up well with youngster Findlay Marshall who was on the right wing.

He was defensively robust, but also looked to turn defence into attack with quick redistribution and accurate passes.

Liverpool defender Williams a commanding presence

On-loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was introduced at half-time and anchored the centre of a three-man defence.

Williams likes to play out from the back and is comfortable in that role.

The 22-year-old wasn’t really put under sustained pressure by the Highland League attack, but coped well when he was.

Towering in at six-foot-five, the Liverpool defender was a commanding presence in the box.

He showed strong game awareness to track runners, cut out passes and make interceptions.

Williams was hailed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as an “incredible player” who played a key role in helping the Anfield club reach the 2022 Champions League final.

A centre-back with Champions League experience, Williams has been secured on a season-long loan deal by the Dons from the six-time European champions.

He looks to be an impressive signing, but more centre-backs will need to be signed during the transfer window.

A goal from marquee summer signing Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson needed no introduction to Aberdeen supporters after lighting up Pittodrie last season.

He began the pre-season friendlies as he finished last season, pulling the strings in midfield with his range of passes and vision.

Clarkson also got in among the goals at The Haughs when his reading of the game saw him perfectly placed to capitalise on a downwards header from Findlay Marshall.

Playmaker Clarkson had opened up the space five yards out and clinically shot low beyond keeper David Dey in the 32nd minute.

Moments earlier he had threatened when embarking on a rampaging run where he beat two challenges. However, just as he was set to unleash a shot from the edge of the penalty area, Andrew Watt denied him with a timely, well-executed tackle.

As expected, Clarkson dictated the tempo and flow of the game while on the pitch.

Securing the midfielder on a four-year deal from Liverpool was a major transfer coup, one of the most significant in the Scottish Premiership.

Clarkson will have a major role in Aberdeen’s bid for a successful season in Europe and domestically.

And with the former Liverpool star at the heart of the midfield, the Reds may reach their targets for the upcoming campaign.

Captain Shinnie leads by example – as expected

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said captain Graeme Shinnie was “back where he belongs” after the midfielder signed a three-year deal following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Influential skipper Shinnie was on the bench for the clash against Turriff United.

He came on at half-time as the entire team was switched by Robson at the break.

Shinnie produced what he is renowned for – a high-action display with tackles, runs from deep and tackles.

He led by example and was in the heart of the action.

FIRST HALF TEAM: ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos; Devlin, Towler, Milne, Duncan, Ramadani, Marshall, Clarkson, Hayes, Bavidge, Besuijen.

SECOND HALF TEAM ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Ritchie, Richardson, Williams, MacKenzie, Morris, Barron, Shinnie, Polvara, Ngwenya, Sokler, Duk

Subs not used: Lobban, Emslie.

TURRIFF UNITED (4-4-2): Dey, Grant (Kinsella 54), Watt, Foster, Stuart, Cormack, Gray (Strachan 54), Smith (Murray 58), McKenzie (Alberts 46), Allan (McKeown 54), Clark (Gauld 46).

Subs not used: Abolfathi (t), Cooper, Linton.