Aberdeen’s new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly

Summer signing Ester Sokler laid down an early marker he is not at Aberdeen to play second fiddle to Duk and Bojan Miovski with four goals after coming on at half-time.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen summer signing Ester Sokler laid down a major marker with four goals on his debut in a 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United.

Slovenian striker Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute and hammered home three goals from open play and a penalty.

It was an impressive first game of pre-season for Barry Robson’s rebuilt squad – with more signings still to come this summer.

Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall scores to make it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall, 17, opened the scoring with a well-taken 15-yard drive beyond keeper David Dey in the 27th minute.

Impressive teen Marshall was involved in another goal five minutes later when he rose high to meet a Jonny Hayes cross at the back-post. Marshall headed down to Leighton Clarkson, who clinically converted from five yards.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani made it 3-0 just before half-time when winning possession before beating two challenges. Ramadani then unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard rocket into the top near corner.

It was 4-0 in the 50th minute when Duk bundled in from a corner.

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Sokler netted a debut goal in the 64th minute when firing home a powerful 15-yard drive in the 64th minute.

Moments later, Sokler converted a penalty to make it  6-0 after Duk was brought down.

Sokler completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute when firing home from eight yards, before producing another clinical finish for his fourth goal of the night after interplay between Duk and Shayden Morris.

Morris made it 9-0 with 20-yard drive in off the post.

A minute’s applause was held before the match in memory of former Aberdeen and Scotland boss Craig Brown who passed away at the age of 82.

A minute’s applause was held for former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.

Four goals on debut for Slovenian striker Ester Sokler

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler laid down a marker he is not at Pittodrie to play second fiddle to Duk and Bojan Miovski by netting four goals on his debut.

What made that return even more impressive is the goals all came in the second half as Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute.

It was a clinical display from Sokler. Scoring early on at a new club is always vital for a striker’s confidence – Sokler bagged four.

Ester Sokler in action for Aberdeen during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Radomlje were desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract – this impressive debut delivered compelling evidence of why they wanted to keep him.

Aberdeen fought off competition from clubs in Austria, Belgium and Slovenia to sign the 24-year-old forward.

Sokler took just 19 minutes to get off the mark for Aberdeen with a superbly taken 15-yard strike in the 64th minute. He latched onto a pass from Dante Polvara before unleashing a clinical right-footed drive.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs, in Turriff, Scotland. Image: SNS.

Sokler was fast, worked hard to reach passes and chased down defenders.

He was strong in the air and looks capable of being a major goal threat for the Reds.

Rock-solid and vocal Nicky Devlin is a leader on the pitch

It was clear from the outset of the friendly why right-back/wing-back Nicky Devlin was Livingston captain.

The 29-year-old is a leader on the pitch and was vocal and helped direct younger players around him against Turriff United.

Devlin, who signed a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston, started on the right of a three-man backline.

He was the experienced campaigner as the other two starters in the defence were Evan Towler, 18, and Jack Milne, 20.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams, secured on a season-long loan, was on the bench.

Experienced centre-back Angus MacDonald, who signed a two-year contract extension at the end of last season, was at The Haughs – but not in the squad.

Centre-back Anthony Stewart, who returned for pre-season after a loan spell at MK Dons, was not in the match-day squad.

Devlin was comfortable in possession and talked the younger players through the game.

The 29-year-old’s distribution was accurate and effective and he also linked up well with youngster Findlay Marshall who was on the right wing.

He was defensively robust, but also looked to turn defence into attack with quick redistribution and accurate passes.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall and Turriff’s Murray Cormack battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Liverpool defender Williams a commanding presence

On-loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was introduced at half-time and anchored the centre of a three-man defence.

Williams likes to play out from the back and is comfortable in that role.

The 22-year-old wasn’t really put under sustained pressure by the Highland League attack, but coped well when he was.

Towering in at six-foot-five, the Liverpool defender was a commanding presence in the box.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS

He showed strong game awareness to track runners, cut out passes and make interceptions.

Williams was hailed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as an “incredible player” who played a key role in helping the Anfield club reach the 2022 Champions League final.

A centre-back with Champions League experience, Williams has been secured on a season-long loan deal by the Dons from the six-time European champions.

He looks to be an impressive signing, but more centre-backs will need to be signed during the transfer window.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

A goal from marquee summer signing Leighton Clarkson

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson needed no introduction to Aberdeen supporters after lighting up Pittodrie last season.

He began the pre-season friendlies as he finished last season, pulling the strings in midfield with his range of passes and vision.

Clarkson also got in among the goals at The Haughs when his reading of the game saw him perfectly placed to capitalise on a downwards header from Findlay Marshall.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson during a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Playmaker Clarkson had opened up the space five yards out and clinically shot low beyond keeper David Dey in the 32nd minute.

Moments earlier he had threatened when embarking on a rampaging run where he beat two challenges. However, just as he was set to unleash a shot from the edge of the penalty area, Andrew Watt denied him with a timely, well-executed tackle.

As expected, Clarkson dictated the tempo and flow of the game while on the pitch.

Securing the midfielder on a four-year deal from Liverpool was a major transfer coup, one of the most significant in the Scottish Premiership.

Clarkson will have a major role in Aberdeen’s bid for a successful season in Europe and domestically.

And with the former Liverpool star at the heart of the midfield, the Reds may reach their targets for the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates making it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Captain Shinnie leads by example – as expected

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said captain Graeme Shinnie was “back where he belongs” after the midfielder signed a three-year deal following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Influential skipper Shinnie was on the bench for the clash against Turriff United.

He came on at half-time as the entire team was switched by Robson at the break.

Shinnie produced what he is renowned for – a high-action display with tackles, runs from deep and tackles.

He led by example and was in the heart of the action.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani scores to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.

FIRST HALF TEAM: ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos; Devlin, Towler, Milne, Duncan, Ramadani, Marshall, Clarkson, Hayes, Bavidge, Besuijen.

SECOND HALF TEAM ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Ritchie, Richardson, Williams, MacKenzie, Morris, Barron, Shinnie, Polvara, Ngwenya, Sokler, Duk

Subs not used: Lobban, Emslie.

TURRIFF UNITED (4-4-2):  Dey, Grant (Kinsella 54), Watt, Foster, Stuart, Cormack, Gray (Strachan 54), Smith (Murray 58), McKenzie (Alberts 46), Allan (McKeown 54), Clark (Gauld 46).

Subs not used: Abolfathi (t), Cooper, Linton.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season... if…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk
CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who signed for Aberdeen this summer on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's summer signings set for debuts against Turriff United as boss Barry Robson set…
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's defence, midfield and attack need strengthened further for strains of Europe
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Aberdeen fans react to Dons' new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Close up teaser of gold crest on Aberdeen FC's new 2023/24 home kit.
Golden hints as Aberdeen tease fans on eve of new home kit launch
New Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson during a training session. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen coach Peter Leven's European experience will be vital, says boss Barry Robson