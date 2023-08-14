Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report

Walker Road Nursery has improved in some areas since inspectors last visited but they still had concerns about child supervision.

By Ross Hempseed
Walker Road Nursery
Walker Road Nursery located in Torry, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeen nursery has been criticised by inspectors after staff let a child wander around unsupervised during a recent inspection.

Located in the Torry area of the city, Walker Road Nursery, with a capacity for 65 children, was subject to inspection between June 13-15.

While there were positives to be gleaned from the inspection, several incidents caused concern for inspectors.

In the recently released report, they were particularly critical of the setting, which was graded “weak” while other aspects were deemed “adequate”.

One incident highlighted by inspectors involved a child wandering off unsupervised.

The report read: “An incident took place during the inspection where a child ventured into a room off the corridor from the main nursery playroom unsupervised.

“Staff were unaware that the child was missing for a prolonged period of time.

“There would have been the potential for harm.”

‘Staff needed to be more vigilant’

While inspectors noted the staff usually communicated effectively, in this situation they did not.

The report added: “The Care Inspectorate had been notified of similar incidents occurring within the setting prior to this inspection.

“Where incidents had occurred parents and carers had been notified by the nursery.

“A parent also told us that they felt staff needed to be more vigilant in their monitoring of children due to the layout of the nursery.”

Inspectors also levelled criticism at the nursery building itself saying the layout provided a “significant challenge” to effectively supervise all children.

They also found the nursery to have several unlocked doors which children could access, which were in the process of being fitted with locks.

They issued a requirement for management to make sure staff were effective in assessing risks and children were supervised at all times.

Positives noted by inspectors included a welcoming environment for children, and an improved outdoor play area, with children actively encouraged to be creative and imaginative.

Walker Road Nursery was previously graded “weak” in all four areas, including care, setting, leadership and staff, back in August 2022.

That report highlighted a situation where a bin full of nappies had not been emptied in more than three weeks.

This most recent report shows that while the nursery still has improvements to make, it has managed to address some of the concerns raised by inspectors last year.

Aberdeen City Council were contacted for comment.

