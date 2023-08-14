Hotel close to famous Glenfinnan Viaduct to undergo major refurbishment

A hotel close to the Glenfinnan Viaduct is due to undergo a major revamp.

Glenfinnan House Hotel is just a 15-minute walk from the iconic landmark recognisable for its appearance in the Harry Potter series.

Ever since, it has attracted fans, walkers and hikers to it as well as to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train as it trundles across the viaduct.

This has led to a boom in local tourism in the area especially for hospitality, with several hostelries close by.

One of these is the Glenfinnan House Hotel which has sat on the shores of Loch Shiel for nearly 270 years.

The historic hotel will now undergo a major transformation following its purchase by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI).

The renovation will “breathe new life” into the building with all fourteen bedrooms receiving a makeover.

There are also plans for a whole new bar and restaurant design in the plans as well as space for an outdoor rural food market.

It would be available to local food producers to capitalise on the popularity of the nearby Glenfinnan Viaduct during the tourism season.

Customers would be able to enjoy the best of Scottish cuisine while admiring the view of the monument to Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Jane MacFarlane, owner of Glenfinnan House Hotel, said: “I am thrilled to partner with ICMI and enable the continuation of Glenfinnan House Hotel’s 50+ years’ journey of celebrating highland hospitality.

“Thanks to ICMI expertise we will bring Glenfinnan House into a new chapter where we are open all year round, and we look forward to welcoming people from around the world while remaining a go-to place for the local community.”

ICMI owns several hotels across Highlands, including Inverlochy Castle, Rocpool Reserve in Inverness and The Inch in Fort Augustus.

The Glenfinnan House Hotel is due to reopen on May 1, 2024, ahead of the busy summer season.