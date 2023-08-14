Hotel close to famous Glenfinnan Viaduct to undergo major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hotel close to famous Glenfinnan Viaduct to undergo major refurbishment

The Glenfinnan House Hotel is a just a short walk to the viaduct made famous thanks to the Harry Potter films.

By Ross Hempseed
Glenfinnan House Hotel.
Glenfinnan House Hotel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A hotel close to the Glenfinnan Viaduct is due to undergo a major revamp.

Glenfinnan House Hotel is just a 15-minute walk from the iconic landmark recognisable for its appearance in the Harry Potter series.

Ever since, it has attracted fans, walkers and hikers to it as well as to catch a glimpse of the Jacobite steam train as it trundles across the viaduct.

This has led to a boom in local tourism in the area especially for hospitality, with several hostelries close by.

One of these is the Glenfinnan House Hotel which has sat on the shores of Loch Shiel for nearly 270 years.

The historic hotel will now undergo a major transformation following its purchase by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI).

Glenfinnan Viaduct a place of pilgrimage for Harry Potter fans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The renovation will “breathe new life” into the building with all fourteen bedrooms receiving a makeover.

There are also plans for a whole new bar and restaurant design in the plans as well as space for an outdoor rural food market.

It would be available to local food producers to capitalise on the popularity of the nearby Glenfinnan Viaduct during the tourism season.

Customers would be able to enjoy the best of Scottish cuisine while admiring the view of the monument to Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Jane MacFarlane, owner of Glenfinnan House Hotel, said: “I am thrilled to partner with ICMI and enable the continuation of Glenfinnan House Hotel’s 50+ years’ journey of celebrating highland hospitality.

“Thanks to ICMI expertise we will bring Glenfinnan House into a new chapter where we are open all year round, and we look forward to welcoming people from around the world while remaining a go-to place for the local community.”

ICMI owns several hotels across Highlands, including Inverlochy Castle, Rocpool Reserve in Inverness and The Inch in Fort Augustus.

The Glenfinnan House Hotel is due to reopen on May 1, 2024, ahead of the busy summer season.

More from Highlands & Islands

George Gunn carried out the study as part as part of his undergraduate dissertation at UHI Inverness
Inverness is 3.5C hotter than rural Highlands - is it down to closely-packed housing…
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland woman accused of attacking and killing her own sister
A 22-year-old woman has died following a crash near Wick. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 22, died in hospital following crash near Wick
John Meechan at the top of the Cioch in Coire Lagan, Skye, on Monday July 24 2023 two days before his fall.
John Meechan obituary: Great-grandfather from Glenrothes who died in Skye mountain tragedy
Picture of Isaac Johnson dressed in a black t-shit and blue shirt.
Missing teenager from Moidart found safe and well
Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen
The exterior of NHS Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Sandie Maciver.
Western Isles Hospital ward closed due to Covid outbreak
Inverness golfer died at Carrbridge competition.
Inverness golfer died while competing at Carrbridge Golf Club
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer

Conversation