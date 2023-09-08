Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School

The hot water supply at the school in Aberlour was found to contain an unknown contaminant.

By Ross Hempseed
Speyside High School in Aberlour.
Speyside High School in Aberlour. Image: DC Thomson.

Moray Council has confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the cause of contaminated water at Speyside High School in Aberlour.

The school which has just over 400 students has been dealing with water supply issues in recent days, with no access to hot water at the moment.

It is understood that as a precaution, bottled water has been supplied to pupils and staff instead of sourcing water from outlets in the school.

Moray Council confirmed that the issue is with the hot water supply which is believed to be contaminated.

Further investigation into the issue is due to take place over the next two weeks to find out what has contaminated the water supply.

Investigation ongoing into water contamination

A council spokeswoman noted that the cold water was found to have no issues.

She said:“There is an ongoing investigation into the hot water supply at Speyside High School.

“The cause of the contamination of the hot water system remains unknown and investigative work continues over the next two weeks.

Someone turning a water tap on
The hot water supply at Speyside High School in Aberlour has been contaminated. Image: Shutterstock.

“As investigations have found no issues with the cold water supply this has been cleared as safe to use, bottled water was issued until that was confirmed.

“Further updates will be provided to parents and pupils in due course.”

There are currently no plans to close the school due to the issue.

More from Schools

Johanna Petrie said she has received 'zero support' since pulling son Jack out of school in December 2022. Image: Johanna Petrie
Disabled son was 'treated like an animal' at school, claims Aberdeen mum
Pupils and staff at Harlaw Academy were forced to evacuate this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Harlaw Academy evacuated after 999 call from school due to 'strong smell of smoke'
Kids raising their hands in library at school
Help your child become a curious learner
Therapy dog Ruben with pupils Matthew Watson and Hugh Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Ruben the basset hound, Aboyne Academy's newest member of staff
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Three primary schools, which feed into Oldmachar Academy, are no longer at risk of closure "at this time". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don schools saved from closure 'at this time'... but Northfield primaries still…
Nairn Academy
Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Parents' clamber for school places in Aberdeen - due in thousands more pupils arriving in the city with overseas university students - could become easier this year. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council
Scramble for Aberdeen school places could ease as fewer overseas students expected
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…

Conversation