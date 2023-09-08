Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School

Moray Council has confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the cause of contaminated water at Speyside High School in Aberlour.

The school which has just over 400 students has been dealing with water supply issues in recent days, with no access to hot water at the moment.

It is understood that as a precaution, bottled water has been supplied to pupils and staff instead of sourcing water from outlets in the school.

Moray Council confirmed that the issue is with the hot water supply which is believed to be contaminated.

Further investigation into the issue is due to take place over the next two weeks to find out what has contaminated the water supply.

Investigation ongoing into water contamination

A council spokeswoman noted that the cold water was found to have no issues.

She said:“There is an ongoing investigation into the hot water supply at Speyside High School.

“The cause of the contamination of the hot water system remains unknown and investigative work continues over the next two weeks.

“As investigations have found no issues with the cold water supply this has been cleared as safe to use, bottled water was issued until that was confirmed.

“Further updates will be provided to parents and pupils in due course.”

There are currently no plans to close the school due to the issue.