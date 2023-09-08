Moray ‘We gave Sam the send-off that we wanted’: Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer Sam Beaven died last month before he had a chance to go to Thunder in the Glens. By Ross Hempseed September 8 2023, 4.13pm Share ‘We gave Sam the send-off that we wanted’: Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6133597/sam-beaven-motorbike-funeral-escort/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of bikers turned out as Sam Beaven's coffin passed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A Moray bouncer and motorbike enthusiast was given a fitting send-off this morning, his coffin escorted by motorbikes from Forres to Nairn. Sam Beaven, from Forres, died last month before he could attend the Thunder in the Glens, something as a motorbike fanatic he was looking forward to. The 27-year-old was a familiar face throughout Moray, working for Moray Security. He often worked the doors at bars and clubs, including Foggies in Forres and the Play House in Nairn. He was known for his distinctive beard, close friends and family praised his “wicked sense of humour” and said he was “one of the good guys”. Sam Beaven died last month but was remembered today as a true gentleman and motorbike enthusiast. Image: Facebook. He also worked with his mum, Helen Beaven. She reached out to bikers in the area to take part in a funeral escort in honour of her son. Bikers lined up outside the Tom Ross Chapel on Orchard Road in Forres ready to escort Mr Beaven’s coffin on its journey from Forres to Nairn. Following the service, Ms Beaven told The Press and Journal it meant a lot that the bikers participated in the procession. She said: “To all the bikers that turned up, it gave us so much comfort for all the support from them, and meant we gave Sam the send-off that we wanted for him.” The family has placed Mr Beaven’s helmet next to his coffin for the trip from Forres to Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Bikers lined up as the coffin of Moray bouncer Sam Beaven passed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Sam Beaven died before he could attend the Thunder in the Glens so his mum decided to reach out to bikers to come along for a fitting send-off. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Mr Beaven’s coffin travelled from Forres to Nairn with hundreds of motorbikes in tow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Mr Beaven was known to many for his distinctive beard and love of motorbikes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. Ms Beaven said it would have been what Sam would have wanted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. The sheer number of bikers who turned up shows how loved Sam Beaven was. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
