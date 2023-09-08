‘We gave Sam the send-off that we wanted’: Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer

A Moray bouncer and motorbike enthusiast was given a fitting send-off this morning, his coffin escorted by motorbikes from Forres to Nairn.

Sam Beaven, from Forres, died last month before he could attend the Thunder in the Glens, something as a motorbike fanatic he was looking forward to.

The 27-year-old was a familiar face throughout Moray, working for Moray Security.

He often worked the doors at bars and clubs, including Foggies in Forres and the Play House in Nairn.

He was known for his distinctive beard, close friends and family praised his “wicked sense of humour” and said he was “one of the good guys”.

He also worked with his mum, Helen Beaven. She reached out to bikers in the area to take part in a funeral escort in honour of her son.

Bikers lined up outside the Tom Ross Chapel on Orchard Road in Forres ready to escort Mr Beaven’s coffin on its journey from Forres to Nairn.

Following the service, Ms Beaven told The Press and Journal it meant a lot that the bikers participated in the procession.

She said: “To all the bikers that turned up, it gave us so much comfort for all the support from them, and meant we gave Sam the send-off that we wanted for him.”