‘We gave Sam the send-off that we wanted’: Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We gave Sam the send-off that we wanted’: Bikers ride alongside coffin of Moray bouncer

Sam Beaven died last month before he had a chance to go to Thunder in the Glens.

By Ross Hempseed
Sam Beaven motorbike funeral in Forres.
Hundreds of bikers turned out as Sam Beaven's coffin passed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Moray bouncer and motorbike enthusiast was given a fitting send-off this morning, his coffin escorted by motorbikes from Forres to Nairn.

Sam Beaven, from Forres, died last month before he could attend the Thunder in the Glens, something as a motorbike fanatic he was looking forward to.

The 27-year-old was a familiar face throughout Moray, working for Moray Security.

He often worked the doors at bars and clubs, including Foggies in Forres and the Play House in Nairn.

He was known for his distinctive beard, close friends and family praised his “wicked sense of humour” and said he was “one of the good guys”.

Same Beaven from Forres.
Sam Beaven died last month but was remembered today as a true gentleman and motorbike enthusiast. Image: Facebook.

He also worked with his mum, Helen Beaven. She reached out to bikers in the area to take part in a funeral escort in honour of her son.

Bikers lined up outside the Tom Ross Chapel on Orchard Road in Forres ready to escort Mr Beaven’s coffin on its journey from Forres to Nairn.

Following the service, Ms Beaven told The Press and Journal it meant a lot that the bikers participated in the procession.

She said: “To all the bikers that turned up, it gave us so much comfort for all the support from them, and meant we gave Sam the send-off that we wanted for him.”

Sam Beaven motorbike funeral in Forres.
The family has placed Mr Beaven’s helmet next to his coffin for the trip from Forres to Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bikers lined up as the coffin of Moray bouncer Sam Beaven passed.
Bikers lined up as the coffin of Moray bouncer Sam Beaven passed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bikers in Forres for Sam Beaven funeral.
Sam Beaven died before he could attend the Thunder in the Glens so his mum decided to reach out to bikers to come along for a fitting send-off. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Sam Beaven coffin being taken from Forres to Nairn.
Mr Beaven’s coffin travelled from Forres to Nairn with hundreds of motorbikes in tow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bikers in Forres for Sam Beaven funeral.
Mr Beaven was known to many for his distinctive beard and love of motorbikes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bikers in Forres for Sam Beaven funeral.
Ms Beaven said it would have been what Sam would have wanted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Bikers in Forres for Sam Beaven funeral.
The sheer number of bikers who turned up shows how loved Sam Beaven was. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

 

More from Moray

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ionic Bar in Elgin Picture shows; Ionic Bar in Elgin. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin man placed on sex register after groping police officer he mistook for a…
RAF Regiment gunner lifts the lid on overcoming medical condition to be deployed on the frontline. Image: Channel 4 / True North TV
How an RAF Regiment gunner overcame a medical condition to follow in air force…
Some chargers in Moray have been out-of-service for weeks on end. Image: Moray Council.
Have you struggled to get charged up? Electric car chargers in Moray left out-of-service…
Speyside High School in Aberlour.
Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School
Winners of the Scots Language Awards will be announced next week. Image: Hands Up For Trad.
With a fair few well-kent faces, it's time for you to name Scots language…
Moray Council failed to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits over a two year period. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Moray Council fails to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II's candid moments from our archives
The Typhoons in close formation. Image: Jasperimage.
Typhoon jets soar across the sky in evening flypast over RAF Lossiemouth
The mobile chamber can be used at home and be less intimidating than the centre's chamber which can hold six people
Inverness charity launches fundraiser to take 'life-changing' oxygen chamber on the road
Two Typhoon jets in close proximity viewed from underneath.
Formation flypast of Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth this evening

Conversation