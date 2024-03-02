Polar bears and sleeping on ice: Bucksburn Academy pupils ready for Greenland expedition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Polar bears and sleeping on ice: Bucksburn Academy pupils ready for Greenland expedition

A brave - but well-prepared - group from Bucksburn Academy will be exploring unmapped territory in Greenland. We heard about the dangers that lie ahead and what the group have done to make sure they are ready for them.

By Calum Petrie
The Bucksburn youngsters will brave temperatures of -25c, ski for miles every day, sleep on the ice, and ward off polar bears. Image: Polar Academy
The Bucksburn youngsters will brave temperatures of -25c, ski for miles every day, sleep on the ice, and ward off polar bears. Image: Polar Academy

Intrepid Bucksburn Academy pupils are off to Greenland where they will brave temperatures of -25c, ski for miles every day, sleep on the ice, and ward off polar bears.

The group have been preparing for the Arctic expedition with a punishing training schedule over the last nine months.

They’ll be flying out on March 12 with the Polar Academy, and even the journey there isn’t a walk in the park.

The group of nine youngsters aged 14 to 16 – four boys and five girls – will fly from Glasgow to Iceland, where they will spend the night.

They’ll then get a propeller plane to Kulusuk in Greenland, before taking a helicopter to Tasiilaq.

Boldly going where no man has gone before: Bucksburn Academy pupils to enter ‘unmapped’ territory

With them will be depute head Thom Sherrington.

“The young people who the Polar Academy work with, it’s not the high-fliers who’ve got lots of opportunities, but those who float along the middle, the so-called ‘invisible children’,” Thom explained.

“The sort of kids who go through school without ever really raising their heads, but who have potentially got a huge amount of leadership capability and potential. Who perhaps have gone through trauma or have struggled with their mental health.”

The Bucksburn pupils, with depute head Thom Sherrington (back, third from right), in training at St Andrews Sailing Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The group of nine has been whittled down from 120 pupils who expressed interest in the expedition.

They’ll be spending just over two weeks in Greenland, 10 days of which will be spent on the ice on cross-country skis, doing six or seven miles a day, setting up camp at different points.

Before settling down each night, they’ll put up a boundary of tripwire around their camp to ward off polar bears.

“It’s a totally unexplored area, complete wilderness,” said Thom.

“There are parts of that area that haven’t been mapped.

“There will be very well-trained guides there, but it’s the young people who will be leading the expedition.”

The Bucksburn Academy pupils will ski cross-country across eastern Greenland for six or seven miles, every day for 10 days. Image: Polar Academy

Bucksburn Academy pupils put through the mill ahead of Greenland trip

Given the gruelling nature of the expedition, preparation has been paramount. It’s fair to say it’s been rigorous.

The first training exercise was in June last year at Glenmore Lodge in Aviemore, with activities like climbing, canoeing, kayaking upside down, and tying knots.

This was followed by several exercises across Scotland in the months following.

“During Storm Babet, when the rest of the world was hunkering down, we were out camping in Glen Feshie, hillwalking and developing our expedition skills, how to put up tents, how to make stoves and make food.

“We were out walking in 60, 70mph winds, but they survived it and ended up loving it.

“It’s great for building confidence and leadership skills.”

In November they went down to the sports science centre at Napier University, spending time in cold chambers at -10 degrees to acclimatise to the cold they’re expecting in Greenland.

There were tyre-hauling sessions, where the youngsters walked 10 miles strapped to a big, heavy tyre.

This was to replicate dragging sledges with 40kg of equipment.

As was their most recent exercise, which saw them dragging heavy equipment along the sand on St Andrews beach. For six hours.

Training has included climbing, canoeing, kayaking upside down, dragging tyres for 10 miles, and surviving outside in 70mph winds during Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And all this was interspersed with so-called ‘insanity’ fitness sessions every week.

“It’s really hard physical training,” said Thom. “If you think Joe Wicks, but about 10 times as hard!”

‘Transformative, a once in a lifetime experience’

He added: “The young people are now incredibly strong and very, very fit. And they’re very resilient.

“They’ll need to be robust to cope with everything they’re going to be faced with out there. The cold, the rain, the wind and the snow.

“But the training programme is really well thought out, and they feel ready and prepared.

“We just need to get there now, we’re all very excited to see what Greenland is like.

“When we saw the initial Polar Academy presentation, the landscape and scenery looked incredible. And the northern lights are almost guaranteed up there.”

‘The landscape and scenery is incredible’: Youngsters during last year’s Greenland expedition. Image: Polar Academy

The expedition is paid for by the Polar Academy’s fundraising, although Bucksburn Academy have done their own fundraising – including last year’s Kiltwalk – and managed to raise £12,000.

Instead of paying for the expedition in money, those taking part are asked to speak to 3,000 other people about their experience when they get back, at local schools and groups.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for these young people,” said Thom. “Literally a once in a lifetime experience for them.

“It’s transformative for them. Both to get fitter than they ever thought possible, but also to see a world out there that they would never have had the opportunity to experience.

“The impact on them already has been tremendous, and they haven’t even been to Greenland yet.”

More from Schools

Minister for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth arrives for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Aberdeen teachers' leaders react to 'out of touch' SNP education chief in school violence…
Stem subjects will be impacted. Image: Shutterstock
UHI Moray cuts to Stem subjects will impact school pupils
Parents across Aberdeenshire, like these in Inverurie, have been left both angry and anxious over the removal of speech and language therapy in schools. Image: DC Thomson/Calum Petrie
'It'll wreck lives': Parents slam Aberdeenshire Council speech and language therapy cuts
Harry Davie, 11, with dad Paul. Image: Paul Davie
Aberdeenshire dad 'worried' about son's future amid proposed speech and language cuts
Parents at four Highland schools, including Onie Tibbitt at Gairloch High School, are calling for 'urgent action'. Image: Onie Tibbett
Ullapool, Gairloch and Kinlochbervie parents unite to demand better rural school funding
North-east autism charity chief Terry Allan is 'greatly concerned' over the proposed council cuts. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell/Global E&C
'Deep concern' over proposed speech and language therapy cuts in Aberdeenshire
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Man charged after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
Pupils are served a healthy breakfast at the clubs
Inverness Caley Thistle's breakfast club gives pupils extra time
Head teacher Ross Watson outside the school
Torry pupils and staff thriving in state-of-the-art new Greyhope School
Headteacher Anna Royle was found guilty of drink-driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen headteacher found guilty of drink-driving - for the SECOND time

Conversation