Aberdeenshire rum company Cabezon Beverage on growing, exporting and investment mission

Owners Fraser Graham and David Smith are targeting supermarkets as part of their growth strategy.

By Kelly Wilson
Cabezon Beverage owners David Smith & Fraser Graham are looking for investors to boost the brand. unknown. Image: Cabezon Beverage
Cabezon Beverage owners David Smith & Fraser Graham are looking for investors to boost the brand. unknown. Image: Cabezon Beverage

Cabezon Beverage has been part of the north-east drinks scene for nearly four years now.

For friends and co-owners Fraser Graham and David Smith it’s time to start moving the rum business on to its next stage of growth.

To do this the pair are looking to attract £200,000 of private investment, grow the Cabezon Beverage export market and land major supermarket deals.

Their products are already exported to Spain and last month a shipment made its way to the USA for the first time arriving in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cabezon Beverage growth plan

Now the duo are hoping to attract finance to turn their “well run growing hobby” in to “something a lot more professional”.

Fraser, who worked in hospitality for 10 years in a variety of city locations – Drummonds, The Chester Hotel and Siberia Bar & Hotel, said: “We’ve reached a natural plateau of small business and it’s very challenging in modern day to grow organically.

“You tend to do it one of two ways. Through investment or acquisition. And we won’t be acquiring anyone so we are left with one option.

Cabezon Beverage
Cabezon Beverage is fast getting served at every venue across the north-east.

“Going out for finance is our way of turning this into a well run growing hobby in to something a lot more professional.

“It’s the next step. We’ll continue to grow linearly as we are now but if we want to grow exponentially we need to finance it.”

Rum a hit across the UK

Some of the cash would be used to hire two full-time members of staff. One to handle the strategic side of the business and the other sales focused.

Cabezon Beverage produces around 400 bottles a month. The rum is distilled at Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne.

Despite the small volumes Fraser says the company has supplied 300 bars and another 200 farm shops, delis and independent bottle shops since it was founded.

Fraser, who lives in Inverurie, revealed talks are at an advanced stage with Morrisons to get bottles stocked in stores across Scotland.

He said: “It’s another great step for us and progresses us in to larger retail.

Fraser is hopeful Cabezon Beverage can reach the next stage of growth. Image: Paul Glendell

“We’ve had meetings and they like the product. We should hear very soon.

“We are also looking at working with other supermarkets.

“There’s lot of supply chain opportunities across the distributors we have and the wholesalers, especially now we are looking to cover supermarkets and are exporting.

“It’s about the next stage of our growth.”