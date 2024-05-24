Last Class 2024: Photos from schools across Moray

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of primary seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Moray has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2024 in Moray: