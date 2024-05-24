Last Class 2024: Photos from schools across Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last Class 2024: Photos from schools across Moray

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Moray has been featured in our Last Class gallery of P7 leavers.

By Calum Petrie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Last Class is our annual celebration of primary seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Moray has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2024 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details.

Last Class 2024 in Moray:

Alves Primary School, P7
Alves Primary School, P7
Anderson's Primary School, P7
Anderson’s Primary School, P7
Applegrove Primary, P7H and P7S
Applegrove Primary, P7H and P7S
Bishopmill Primary School, P7
Bishopmill Primary School, P7
Cluny Primary, Buckie, P7 with Mr Young and Mrs Wilson
Cluny Primary, Buckie, P7 with Mr Young and Mrs Wilson
Cullen Primary School, P7 class photo, Last Class 2024 in Moray.
Cullen Primary School, P7
Dallas Primary School, P7
Dallas Primary School, P7
Dyke Primary School, P6-7
Dyke Primary School, P6-7
East End Primary, P7
East End Primary, P7
Findochty Primary School, P7
Findochty Primary School, P7
Hopeman Primary School, P7 class photo, Last Class 2024 in Moray.
Hopeman Primary School, P7
Keith Primary School, P7
Keith Primary School, P7
Mosstodloch Primary School, P7
Mosstodloch Primary School, P7
Portessie Primary, P7
Portessie Primary, P7
Portgordon Primary School, P7 class photo, Last Class 2024 in Moray.
Portgordon Primary School, P7
Portknockie Primary School, P7
Portknockie Primary School, P7
Seafield Primary, P7
Seafield Primary, P7

