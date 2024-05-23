Schools Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024 Primary four pupils, a pipe band and live orchestra kept the audience entertained at Duthie Park. By Ena Saracevic & Jamie Ross May 23 2024, 11:05 am May 23 2024, 11:05 am Share Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6479014/big-sing-aberdeen-duthie-park/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of pupils from Aberdeen gathered in the city’s Duthie Park today for a morning of music. After months of practice, primary four pupils sang six songs for the Aberdeen Big Sing 2024. As well as their performance, a pipe band and live orchestra kept the audience entertained. Ashley Road Woodwind Group also made an appearance. The children were taught the songs by a specialist vocal team from Aberdeen City Council. The Press and Journal went along to the event to capture the action. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids show off their clarinet skills at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Pupils showed love at the Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Saxophones and clarinets were the perfect mix at Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Pupils show off their dance moves in front of huge crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Proud parents watch on at Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Phones were out to capture memories at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids were in full voice at Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. School pupils have fun at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Lots of schools joined in on the fun at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These pupils show why the event is called Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Youngsters were in full voice at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children wait for their turn to perform. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These girls gave a big performance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Friends and family watched on from behind the railings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Girls from Mile End Primary perform their songs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Mile End Primary pupils enjoyed their day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Boys and girls from Mile End Primary sing their hearts out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. The crowd at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. A thumbs up for the event at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids wave to the camera as they’re snapped on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Boys look relaxed before their chance to perform. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. All smiles from the children on the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Big voices were heard during the Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids have fun singing in the park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children at the Aberdeen Big Sing event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. This little girl was in full voice for the occasion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. This pupil was a top performer at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These kids were in high spirits at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Big jackets were needed to fend off the chilly breeze. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. It wasn’t just kids that got in on the dancing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. This little girl loved her day at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Big group photo at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Top singing from these girls. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. This lead guitarist strummed a tune on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Singing skills were on show at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. All the schools mixed together for the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Hands up if you’re having fun! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Primary 4 pupils from across the city came together in Duthie Park to sing as one large choir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Schoolkids perform in huge choir for the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These school pupils brightened up the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids were in full voice in Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These Primary 4 pupils show off their moves. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Singing songs to warm up at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids wave to the other schools. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Aberdeen Big Sing got two thumbs up from this lad. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. A top performance at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Shoulder grab was all part of the dance moves on show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Seal of approval from the parents. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Round of applause for all the pupils involved at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. A big hello from these pupils at the bash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Kids have fun performing in Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. A wave from all of these schoolkids. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. These boys loved hearing their pals on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. Big performance from this choir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Conversation