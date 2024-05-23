Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024

Thousands of pupils from Aberdeen gathered in the city’s Duthie Park today for a morning of music.

After months of practice, primary four pupils sang six songs for the Aberdeen Big Sing 2024.

As well as their performance, a pipe band and live orchestra kept the audience entertained. Ashley Road Woodwind Group also made an appearance.

The children were taught the songs by a specialist vocal team from Aberdeen City Council.

The Press and Journal went along to the event to capture the action.