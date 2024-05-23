Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024

Primary four pupils, a pipe band and live orchestra kept the audience entertained at Duthie Park.

By Ena Saracevic & Jamie Ross

Thousands of pupils from Aberdeen gathered in the city’s Duthie Park today for a morning of music.

After months of practice, primary four pupils sang six songs for the Aberdeen Big Sing 2024.

As well as their performance, a pipe band and live orchestra kept the audience entertained. Ashley Road Woodwind Group also made an appearance.

The children were taught the songs by a specialist vocal team from Aberdeen City Council. 

The Press and Journal went along to the event to capture the action.

Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids show off their clarinet skills at Aberdeen Big Sing.
Kids show off their clarinet skills at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
One pupil performs a heart shape at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.
Pupils showed love at the Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children play saxophones and clarinets at Big Sing event.
Saxophones and clarinets were the perfect mix at Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pupils show off their dance moves in front of huge crowd.
Pupils show off their dance moves in front of huge crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Proud parents watch on at Duthie Park event.
Proud parents watch on at Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Phones were out to capture memories at Aberdeen Big Sing.
Phones were out to capture memories at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids were in full voice at Big Sing.
Kids were in full voice at Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
School pupils have fun at Aberdeen Big Sing.
School pupils have fun at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Lots of schools joined in on the fun at Duthie Park.
Lots of schools joined in on the fun at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
These pupils show why the event is called Big Sing.
These pupils show why the event is called Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Youngsters were in full voice at Aberdeen Big Sing.
Youngsters were in full voice at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children wait for their turn to perform.
Children wait for their turn to perform. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Two girls singing at Aberdeen Big Sing in Duthie Park.
These girls gave a big performance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Friends and family watched on from behind the railings.
Friends and family watched on from behind the railings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Girls from Mile End Primary perform their songs.
Girls from Mile End Primary perform their songs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Mile End Primary pupils enjoyed their day.
Mile End Primary pupils enjoyed their day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Boys and girls from Mile End Primary sing their hearts out.
Boys and girls from Mile End Primary sing their hearts out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The crowd at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
The crowd at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
School pupil gives two thumbs up during Aberdeen Big Sing.
A thumbs up for the event at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids wave to the camera as they're snapped at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.
Kids wave to the camera as they’re snapped on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Boys look relaxed before their chance to perform.
Boys look relaxed before their chance to perform. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Big smiles from the pupils during the event.
All smiles from the children on the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Big voices were heard during the Duthie Park event.
Big voices were heard during the Duthie Park event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids have fun singing in the park.
Kids have fun singing in the park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children at the Aberdeen Big Sing event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Girl in full voice for Big Sing Aberdeen.
This little girl was in full voice for the occasion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
This pupil was a top performer at Duthie Park.
This pupil was a top performer at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
These kids were in high spirits at Aberdeen Big Sing.
These kids were in high spirits at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Big jackets were needed to fend off the chilly breeze.
Big jackets were needed to fend off the chilly breeze. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
It wasn’t just kids that got in on the dancing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
This little girl loved her day at Aberdeen Big Sing.
This little girl loved her day at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Big group photo at Aberdeen Big Sing.
Big group photo at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Top singing from these girls.
Top singing from these girls. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
This lead guitarist strummed a tune on the big day.
This lead guitarist strummed a tune on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Singing skills were on show at Duthie Park.
Singing skills were on show at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Large group photo at Aberdeen Big Sing.
All the schools mixed together for the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Hands up if you're having fun!
Hands up if you’re having fun! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Primary 4 pupils from across the city came together in Duthie Park to sing as one large choir.
Primary 4 pupils from across the city came together in Duthie Park to sing as one large choir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Schoolkids perform in huge choir for the event.
Schoolkids perform in huge choir for the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
These school pupils brightened up the day in their high-vis jackets.
These school pupils brightened up the day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids were in full voice in Duthie Park.
Kids were in full voice in Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
These Primary 4 pupils show off their moves.
These Primary 4 pupils show off their moves. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Singing songs to warm up at Duthie Park.
Singing songs to warm up at Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids wave to the other schools.
Kids wave to the other schools. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Big Sing got two thumbs up from this lad.
Aberdeen Big Sing got two thumbs up from this lad. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A top performance at Aberdeen Big Sing.
A top performance at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing.
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pupils grab shoulder during dance routine for Big Sing Aberdeen.
Shoulder grab was all part of the dance moves on show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Seal of approval from the parents.
Seal of approval from the parents. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Round of applause for all the pupils involved at Aberdeen Big Sing.
Round of applause for all the pupils involved at Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A big hello from these pupils at the bash.
A big hello from these pupils at the bash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Kids have fun performing in Duthie Park.
Kids have fun performing in Duthie Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A wave from all of these schoolkids.
A wave from all of these schoolkids. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
These boys loved hearing their pals on the big day.
These boys loved hearing their pals on the big day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Big performance from this choir.
Big performance from this choir. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

