Mum’s plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open 24 hours after son’s terrifying brush with death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum’s plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open 24 hours after son’s terrifying brush with death

Medics at the unit helped save 15-year-old Jensen's life after he suffered an allergic reaction to a cookie.

By Graham Fleming
Jensen Strachan received vital care at the Fraserburgh clinic before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image Gillian Strachan/Scott Baxter
Jensen Strachan received vital care at the Fraserburgh clinic before being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image Gillian Strachan/Scott Baxter

An Inverallochy mum has called for Fraserburgh hospital to remain open 24 hours, thanking the hero medics who saved her son’s life.

After Jensen Strachan, 15, had a serious allergic reaction from eating a cookie, staff at the Broch Hospital and Clinic had to act quickly to get him-life-saving care.

Mum Gillian raced to the minor injuries unit at 4pm on Saturday where Jensen received urgent attention from medics.

She was told if her son was not given a crucial air transfer by staff there, he might not have survived.

Now, the mum-of-two is urging health chiefs to reverse a decision which will close the facility between 7pm and 7am.

Gillian rushed Jensen to the hospital in the Broch. Image: Gillian Anderson.

Mum’s panic after allergic reaction

Gillian, 49, revealed the terrifying ordeal her family went through as she thanked the nurses and doctors who helped save Jensen’s life.

She said: “On Saturday, Jensen ate a cookie that’s caused him to have an anaphylactic reaction that quickly turned to a crazy and life-threatening situation.

“I drove from Inverallochy to the Broch at a ridiculous speed, I drove though the town as fast as I safely could under sheer panic.

“We arrived and shortly after Jensen collapsed in the car park and was unable to walk into the building.

“We were advised on arrival at Aberdeen that had Jensen not had the medical attention In Fraserburgh Hospital, we would most certainly not have made it to ARI.

“Jensen was airlifted to ARI shortly afterwards.

“As you can imagine I go from waves of gratitude to waves of guilt and fear but ultimately the gratitude overwhelms the feeling of panic.

“Thankfully, Jensen was very fortunate and we as a family are eternal in debt to the NHS and more specifically those who treated him.

“He was very lucky to have everything in his side but it could have been a very very different story.”

A decision to close three minor injury units in Aberdeenshire, including one in Fraserburgh was recently voted through. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Family’s plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open

After Gillian’s frightening ordeal, she has urged the powers that be to reconsider the plan to reduce the service hours of Fraserburgh hospital.

She has spoken to the area’s local councillors already, and intends to speak at upcoming public consultations regarding its future.

“I have spoken to my local councillors and without doubt I will be at the upcoming local
meetings,” she continued.

“I hope that with the use of an EpiPen, Jensen will never need that life saving care ever again.

“I am willing to fight for everyone who might need the care at some point – including myself and the rest of my family as none of us are invincible.

“We as a family feel very much appreciated and very loved.

“We are very grateful that we can hold Jensen tight and continue to fight for everyone that will require the same vital care.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Residents fear there could be more crashes like the one above in 2021 if the electronic speed signs are not replaced. Image Kenny Elrick,
Why have Longside's electronic speed cameras been removed?
The scene of the crash at Belhelvie Church. Image: DC Thomson
Man in dock after crashing through wall into Aberdeenshire graveyard
Jack Walker
Motorist left biker with 'life-changing injuries' in roundabout crash
The Currys store in Garthdee
Currys' UK-wide store estate 'refresh' starts in Aberdeen
David Wilkie swimming.
Aberdeen's first Olympic medallist, David Wilkie, dies aged 70
To go with story by Shanay Taylor. Founder of TWSPP ends fundraising efforts for suicide Picture shows; Danny Thain. Fraserburgh. Supplied by TWSPP Date; Unknown
Suicide prevention group 'misrepresented' itself as charity, watchdog rules
Peterhead bakers holding healthy butteries.
Would you eat a 'healthier' buttery? Well now you can in Peterhead
Models at the Tolbooth Museum.
Confirmed: Aberdeen's Tolbooth Museum to reopen
Sean Monaghan was convicted of stalking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man found guilty of stalking woman and making her feel 'unsafe in her own…
Pamela's house has been infested with bees.
'They're everywhere!': Inverurie mum's warning as bee swarm invades home through chimney