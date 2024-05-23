Mum’s plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open 24 hours after son’s terrifying brush with death

An Inverallochy mum has called for Fraserburgh hospital to remain open 24 hours, thanking the hero medics who saved her son’s life.

After Jensen Strachan, 15, had a serious allergic reaction from eating a cookie, staff at the Broch Hospital and Clinic had to act quickly to get him-life-saving care.

Mum Gillian raced to the minor injuries unit at 4pm on Saturday where Jensen received urgent attention from medics.

She was told if her son was not given a crucial air transfer by staff there, he might not have survived.

Now, the mum-of-two is urging health chiefs to reverse a decision which will close the facility between 7pm and 7am.

Mum’s panic after allergic reaction

Gillian, 49, revealed the terrifying ordeal her family went through as she thanked the nurses and doctors who helped save Jensen’s life.

She said: “On Saturday, Jensen ate a cookie that’s caused him to have an anaphylactic reaction that quickly turned to a crazy and life-threatening situation.

“I drove from Inverallochy to the Broch at a ridiculous speed, I drove though the town as fast as I safely could under sheer panic.

“We arrived and shortly after Jensen collapsed in the car park and was unable to walk into the building.

“We were advised on arrival at Aberdeen that had Jensen not had the medical attention In Fraserburgh Hospital, we would most certainly not have made it to ARI.

“Jensen was airlifted to ARI shortly afterwards.

“As you can imagine I go from waves of gratitude to waves of guilt and fear but ultimately the gratitude overwhelms the feeling of panic.

“Thankfully, Jensen was very fortunate and we as a family are eternal in debt to the NHS and more specifically those who treated him.

“He was very lucky to have everything in his side but it could have been a very very different story.”

Family’s plea to keep Fraserburgh hospital open

After Gillian’s frightening ordeal, she has urged the powers that be to reconsider the plan to reduce the service hours of Fraserburgh hospital.

She has spoken to the area’s local councillors already, and intends to speak at upcoming public consultations regarding its future.

“I have spoken to my local councillors and without doubt I will be at the upcoming local

meetings,” she continued.

“I hope that with the use of an EpiPen, Jensen will never need that life saving care ever again.

“I am willing to fight for everyone who might need the care at some point – including myself and the rest of my family as none of us are invincible.

“We as a family feel very much appreciated and very loved.

“We are very grateful that we can hold Jensen tight and continue to fight for everyone that will require the same vital care.”