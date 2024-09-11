Missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Bucksburn area of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Bucksburn area of Aberdeen

Alice Mitchell was last seen on Monday.

By Ena Saracevic
Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' about Alice Mitchell's welfare. Image: Police Scotland
Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' about Alice Mitchell's welfare. Image: Police Scotland

Police are appealing to find an 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Alice Mitchell was in the Forrit Brae area of Bucksburn at around 11pm on Monday.

She is described as being around 5ft 1 tall , slim built and with short grey hair.

It is unknown what she is wearing though it may be a black bomber style jacket or a cream jumper with a zip at the front.

Alice has been missing since Monday. Image: Police Scotland

Police ‘increasing concerned’ about Alice’s welfare

Sergeant Ross Geddes from Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alice’s welfare and it is important that we make sure she is safe and well as soon as we can.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Alice to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information about Alice’s location should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1131 on September 11.

