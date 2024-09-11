Missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Bucksburn area of Aberdeen

Police are appealing to find an 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Alice Mitchell was in the Forrit Brae area of Bucksburn at around 11pm on Monday.

She is described as being around 5ft 1 tall , slim built and with short grey hair.

It is unknown what she is wearing though it may be a black bomber style jacket or a cream jumper with a zip at the front.

Police ‘increasing concerned’ about Alice’s welfare

Sergeant Ross Geddes from Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alice’s welfare and it is important that we make sure she is safe and well as soon as we can.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Alice to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information about Alice’s location should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1131 on September 11.