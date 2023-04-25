Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block

Huge weight off community's shoulders after 'intense' campaign leads to council U-turn on decision to mothball country school

By Calum Petrie
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents and pupils at Largue School are celebrating after plans to mothball the premises were reversed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The school’s parent council described the news as a ‘very pleasant shock’, and is arranging a ceilidh to celebrate.

The Save Largue School campaign was set up after parents and teachers learned last month that the local authority would be mothballing the school.

While the council cited small pupil numbers, with the roll having fallen to eight, parents slammed the decision as ‘short-sighted’ with pupil numbers expected to more than double within the next five years.

Parents informed by letter of decision to keep Largue School open

Director of education Laurence Findlay informed parents of the council’s U-turn in a letter yesterday.

In it, he said the council recognises the importance and value of small rural schools. But he made the point that it can be difficult for pupils to make the transition from such small schools to secondary schools with 700 to 1,200 pupils.

The school roll at Largue increased to 10 pupils this month, and is expected to double within five years.

He added: “Largue School has the lowest roll in Aberdeenshire. When a roll is very low (i.e. eight pupils or below) it is not educationally sustainable, or in the best interests of the children, particularly when the roll represents a small number of families.”

However, he noted that the school roll had just this month increased to 10 pupils.

“As a result, we have made the decision that Largue School will remain open.

“The school roll will continue to be monitored, and should the roll drop to eight or below during the 2023/24 academic year, the decision to mothball will be revisited.”

‘Happy tears’

Largue parent council chairwoman Paula McRitchie said her initial reaction was one of disbelief.

“I had to read the letter a few times to take it in, thinking ‘is this right?’. But then the head teacher confirmed it. There were more tears shed, but this time they were happy tears.”

She said campaigning efforts over the last month had taken their toll, with the positive outcome coming as a huge relief after weeks of uncertainty.

‘A huge weight off our shoulders’: Campaigning had been ‘intense’, said parents.

“There have been good days and bad days,” she said.

“We always hoped, and tried to keep a positive attitude, we were determined to fight it all the way.

“But there were bad days when we just didn’t know what the council would do.

“It’s been a pretty intense few weeks, pretty full-on. So it’s just a huge relief for all the parents, a real weight off our shoulders.”

‘Whatever the council’s reasons, we are delighted’

While not knowing with 100 per cent certainty the reason behind the council’s U-turn, Paula believes the Save Largue School campaign – which saw almost 1,300 people sign their petition – had an impact.

“I do think our campaign had an effect,” she said.

“The amount of support we received, the offers of help, people contacting us, the petition. You’re talking about 1,500 people. All that must have made an impact.

“In our opinion it was a bad, short-sighted decision by the council. So whatever their reasons were for overturning it, we are delighted.

“To say small classrooms have a detrimental effect on children, well, we’d argue that point all day long.”

She added: “We’d like to thank everybody for their support. As a celebration of the school and the decision, and also to thank everybody who helped, we’re organising a ceilidh in June which will be open to the public.”

