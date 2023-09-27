Capacity concerns in south Inverness as Highland Council planners recommend approval for another 165 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Capacity concerns in south Inverness as Highland Council planners recommend approval for another 165 homes

Davall Developments has submitted an application to build the houses between Inshes and Milton of Leys.

By Stuart Findlay
The site is located on undeveloped agricultural land between West Park Avenue and Cypress Place in Inverness. Image: Google
The site is located on undeveloped agricultural land between West Park Avenue and Cypress Place in Inverness. Image: Google

A proposal to build a raft of new homes in Inverness will be discussed by Highland councillors next week.

Aviemore-based Davall Developments has applied for planning permission in principle to build 165 houses on a site at Inshes Farm in the south side of the city.

It covers an area between existing housing developments at Wester Inshes and Milton of Leys.

A report written by Highland Council planner Mark Fitzpatrick is recommending that councillors approve the proposal.

Members of the local authority’s south planning applications committee will consider the application on October 4.

Why have concerns been raised?

Numerous new housing projects have proved controversial in the Highland capital in recent years.

It usually centres around worries about capacity.

There is a lot of pressure on Raigmore Hospital, the local road network and school rolls are high – and many have been capped in the recent past.

This application has prompted an objection from Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council, the local group representing the area.

And the concerns are familiar.

Capacity concerns have been raised in Inshes and Milton of Leys.

A statement from the group said: “The developers have taken the ‘not me guv’ approach here.

“Comments from local residents indicating the lack of school places have not been seriously addressed in the responses.

“The developer seems to think they can walk away from this problem leaving the council to pick up the pieces.”

The group also raised concerns about the public consultation.

It suggested that the fact only seven people took part showed it had not been brought to the attention of the wider community.

Extra contributions from developer

The 9.8 hectare site sits east of Inshes Road, between West Park Avenue in Inshes and Cypress Place in Milton of Leys.

It is currently undeveloped agricultural land.

Only half of the area is designated for housing. The rest is “grey land”, which means it has no specific allocations or policies.

Both the council’s transport planning and flood risk management teams initially objected to Davall Developments’ proposal.

But both withdrew those objections after being given more information.

The council’s report also addresses points raised about school capacity.

It states that even in the “worst-case scenario” of it all being used for housing, neither Inshes Primary or Milton of Leys Primary would be pushed over capacity by a projected 50 new pupils.

But with both Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy projected to be over 90% capacity within the next five years, the developer will be forced to contribute more than they previously would have.

This amounts to £1.67 million.

It seems unlikely that the long-standing concerns of locals about over-development will be satisfied by that.

But the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the planning committee, who will have their say next Wednesday.

