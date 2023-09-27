Capacity concerns in south Inverness as Highland Council planners recommend approval for another 165 homes

A proposal to build a raft of new homes in Inverness will be discussed by Highland councillors next week.

Aviemore-based Davall Developments has applied for planning permission in principle to build 165 houses on a site at Inshes Farm in the south side of the city.

It covers an area between existing housing developments at Wester Inshes and Milton of Leys.

A report written by Highland Council planner Mark Fitzpatrick is recommending that councillors approve the proposal.

Members of the local authority’s south planning applications committee will consider the application on October 4.

Why have concerns been raised?

Numerous new housing projects have proved controversial in the Highland capital in recent years.

It usually centres around worries about capacity.

There is a lot of pressure on Raigmore Hospital, the local road network and school rolls are high – and many have been capped in the recent past.

This application has prompted an objection from Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council, the local group representing the area.

And the concerns are familiar.

A statement from the group said: “The developers have taken the ‘not me guv’ approach here.

“Comments from local residents indicating the lack of school places have not been seriously addressed in the responses.

“The developer seems to think they can walk away from this problem leaving the council to pick up the pieces.”

The group also raised concerns about the public consultation.

It suggested that the fact only seven people took part showed it had not been brought to the attention of the wider community.

Extra contributions from developer

The 9.8 hectare site sits east of Inshes Road, between West Park Avenue in Inshes and Cypress Place in Milton of Leys.

It is currently undeveloped agricultural land.

Only half of the area is designated for housing. The rest is “grey land”, which means it has no specific allocations or policies.

Both the council’s transport planning and flood risk management teams initially objected to Davall Developments’ proposal.

But both withdrew those objections after being given more information.

The council’s report also addresses points raised about school capacity.

It states that even in the “worst-case scenario” of it all being used for housing, neither Inshes Primary or Milton of Leys Primary would be pushed over capacity by a projected 50 new pupils.

But with both Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy projected to be over 90% capacity within the next five years, the developer will be forced to contribute more than they previously would have.

This amounts to £1.67 million.

It seems unlikely that the long-standing concerns of locals about over-development will be satisfied by that.

But the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the planning committee, who will have their say next Wednesday.

