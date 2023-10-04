Highland councillors approve plans for 165 new homes on the south side of Inverness

A proposal for 165 new homes in Inverness has been approved by Highland councillors.

Upland Developments has been granted planning permission in principle to build the properties on farmland between Milton of Leys and Inshes.

The proposal provoked some controversy after the local community council objected to it, citing concerns over school capacity.

But Highland Council’s planning department recommended that it should go ahead and today’s south planning committee agreed to progress it.

It was not without some dissent, however.

School capacity and rat-run concerns

The new development will effectively link Inshes and Milton of Leys, turning a cul-de-sac at the end of Chestnut Way into a through road.

Nairn councillor Paul Oldham said he had serious concerns that this would cause problems for local residents with rat runs.

However, he was advised during an adjournment that a possible amendment on those grounds would not be legally sound.

The council’s planning team advised that the developer would likely appeal the decision and win.

Without any further reason to stand in its way, the committee agreed to grant it.

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council earlier said its concerns about school places had not been addressed.

A statement said: “The developers have taken the ‘not me guv’ approach here.

“Comments from local residents indicating the lack of school places have not been seriously addressed in the responses.

“The developer seems to think they can walk away from this problem leaving the council to pick up the pieces.”

‘Yet another’ housing project in Inverness?

Inverness Central councillor Michael Cameron said he was not happy with the application and the impression would be that the council had allowed “yet another” housing project.

But Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson, who represents the local area covered, said he was satisfied that worries about school capacity had been answered by planners in the report.

He said: “I’m very conscious of people who are looking for houses. The council has 10,000 people on its waiting list for council houses.

“I know these are not council houses and I’d like to see a higher element of affordable houses here. But it’s been demonstrated that this will not create over-capacity in the schools.”

Bill Lobban, the council’s convener, added: “I think councillor Macpherson has made a very balanced judgment and he’s the local member.

“He knows it better than most of us.”

In the report, planner Mark Fitzpatrick stated that even in the “worst-case scenario”, neither Inshes Primary or Milton of Leys Primary would be pushed over capacity by a projected 50 new pupils.

But with both Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy projected to be over 90% capacity within the next five years, the developer will be forced to contribute more than they previously would have.

This amounts to £1.67 million.