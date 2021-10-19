Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder Island: Behind the scenes with legal expert Claire Mitchell QC

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
From left: Simon Harding, Parm Sandhu, Claire Mitchell QC and Graham McMillan.

As the plot thickens in Channel 4’s thrilling new series Murder Island, which is filmed on Gigha, Claire Mitchell QC puts the amateur detectives through their paces as they try to build a case.

Here, she tells Jacqueline Wake Young about some of the twists and turns in her own life.

Q. Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

A. The islands! I love exploring and I have a VW camper which I travel about in at every opportunity – I hadn’t been to Gigha (where Murder Island was filmed) before, so it was great to get to see it whilst filming – it’s a beautiful island.

Claire Mitchell QC away from the TV cameras.
Q. Dream dinner party guests?

A. This would change every week, but sticking with the current theme I would have a murder-mystery night and invite Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker and Agatha Christie. Oh, and I would serve absinthe cocktails.

Q. Describe yourself as if you were a fine wine?

A. A passionate red with mysterious undertones.

Q. Tell us something about you that most people don’t know?

A. I’m a black belt in Karate.

Q. What makes you happy?

A. Having good food and drink with good people.

Q. What are you proudest of?

A. I became a QC in 2019 and I am very proud of that – I’m from an ordinary working-class family, educated at a comprehensive school with no connections in the law and I never ever thought that one day I would be a Queens Counsel.

A scene from Murder Island, filmed on the Inner Hebridean island of Gigha.
Q. What advice would you give your younger self?

A. I’m not sure that older me has learned that much so I don’t think I would give myself any advice. I probably wouldn’t listen to it anyways!

Q. Who do you most admire?

A. How big is this article? I admire so many different people for so many different reasons I’m not sure I could even begin here. The characteristic I admire most in people is kindness.

Q. If you could go back to any point in history, when would it be?

A. I would go back to the 16th Century and try and stop the Witchcraft Act of 1536 being made law.

The act was used to subjugate people, mostly women, for two centuries and resulted in the biggest miscarriage of justice ever in Scottish history. I’m currently campaigning to have those people who were accused and killed as witches pardoned.

Q. If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

A. This is too difficult! Assuming I was ruling the world, I would make the issue of climate change a top priority for every country.

Q. What was the last book you read?

A. I’m on the panel of the Bloody Scotland book club and this month one of the books is, co-incidentally – an Ian Rankin book – Black and Blue (Ian Rankin wrote the story for Murder Island). It’s the Rebus book which really established him and it’s a brilliant snapshot of Scotland at the time it was written.

Author Ian Rankin, who wrote the story for Murder Island
Q. What is the best concert you’ve ever been to?

A. Prince in Glasgow – afterwards he did a live aftershow gig at the Garage and it was hands down the best night of music ever.

Q. If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

A. For me personally, nothing. It’s not that I don’t regret things, but everything that has happened has led me to the present, and I’m quite happy here.

Q. Theme song for your life?

A. George Benson – Gimme the Night.  It’s not only one of the best tunes to dance to, but as a night owl I like the sentiment.

Q. What’s your motto?

A. Don’t take criticism from someone you would not go to for advice.

The late Prince put on a fantastic show in Glasgow that Claire enjoyed.
Q. What keeps you awake at night?

A. Nothing! I don’t sleep till 1 or 2am and then I’ll crash out – my brain is usually too tired to worry about anything.

Q. What was your plan B in terms of a career?

A. I was going to do Film & TV Studies if I didn’t get into law… so I suppose in a funny way I’m coming full circle with that by being involved in Murder Island.

Q. If you had to save one item in a hurry, what would it be?

A. Boring but true – my mobile. I’m not really attached to many possessions but my mobile contains my whole life.

Q. Where in the world are you happiest?

A. In France, travelling in the campervan, visiting family and friends.

Q. Happiest memory?

A. How can you narrow these down? My happiest law-related memory is becoming an advocate – myself and one of my oldest and best pals became an advocate the same day and we had a great party with our family and friends.

Q. Favourite meal?

A. I’m a vegetarian and my favourite food is Middle Eastern, so a mezze of Lebanese food is probably my perfect choice.

Q. What skill do you wish you had but don’t?

A. Singing. I would love to be able to hold a tune, but as those who have heard me sing karaoke will testify, I can’t.

George Benson’s most famous track is a theme song for Claire, a self-confessed night owl.
Q. Your most useless talent?

A. Remembering the lyrics to just about every Eighties song I ever heard, regardless of whether I liked it or not.

Q. Who’s the most famous person you’ve met?

A. I think it would have to be our first minister – she is known worldwide. Nicola and I met in first year at uni and we’ve remained pals ever since.

