Home Entertainment

Street Jam: Aberdeen bar to host a celebration of street art culture

By Danica Ollerova
October 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Street Jam event in 2019.

An Aberdeen bar will host its annual Street Jam event to showcase and celebrate the street art culture in the north-east.

Six Degrees North invited seven local graffiti artists to its Littlejohn Street venue to turn canvases into works of art at the fourth installment of the art event on Saturday October 30.

Matt Carrington, Six Degrees North’s marketing manager, said: “We started the event in 2017. It was sort of inspired by Nuart festival which started around the same time.

“This will be our fourth event – we didn’t do one last year due to Covid.”

Street Jam supports local artists

Matt said that since they knew “quite a lot of artists in the local community” they wanted to give them a platform to showcase their artwork.

street jam
This will be the fourth installment of Street Jam. Photo by Matt Carrington.

“Street Jam definitely gives artists the platform to reach new people and some of the artists got work and commissions from the event which is great,” said Matt.

“We change-up the line-up most years to give everyone a shot to come along.

“This year, we’re using quite a lot of graffiti artists.”

Creatives Reckless, Jetpack Dinosaur, Hobble, Airhead, Naomi Natalie, Skeps, and Mush will be part of the 2021 event.

Matt and the Six Degrees North team decided to keep the theme open so that the artists can work on any kind of artwork they want, however, he reckons some of them may choose to create something spooky.

He said: “Obviously with it being Halloween, we’d expect to see some Halloween-themed pieces, but we let them do their thing.”

Street artist Skeps brightens up Aberdeen city centre with portrait artworks

Artworks to go on display at Six Degrees North

Following the event, all works of art created on the day will be on display in Six Degrees North for a few weeks. Then, creatives can either choose to keep or sell them.

Matt said: “We want people to be able to check them (the artworks) out if they weren’t able to attend the event.

“Artists can then sell the artworks – some actually sold them on the day in 2019.”

See our video footage from the 2019 event below.

Great tunes and tasty specials

Entertaining artists and pub-goers alike will be Aberdeen hip-hop band Rhythms & Rhymes. Locals can also look forward to sampling some of the venue’s 22 beers on tap and the bar’s resident BBQ merchants Smoke & Soul will also create a special Street Jam menu featuring a range of tasty dishes.

Matt said: “This is the first year we’ll have a live band performing at the event – we’ve not done that before so that should be quite nice and they are from Aberdeen too.

“Smoke & Soul will also have specials on the day.”

