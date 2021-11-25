Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: ‘I fell off the stage at HMT’ … stars of Waitress Lucie Jones and Matt Willis tell all

By Scott Begbie
November 25, 2021, 11:45 am

From falling off the stage at His Majesty’s to the sheer fun of playing a raunchy scene, Waitress stars Lucie Jones and Matt Willis spill the beans as the hit show plays in Aberdeen.

The pair are starring in the West End hit musical at HMT until Saturday, but took time out from the busy run to chat to the P&J.

Both promised there would be tears and laughter in the show, which tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker in Southern US diner who enters a contest in the hopes of a better life for herself and her unborn baby, away from her abusive husband.

Matt Willis and Lucie Jones in Waitress.

Fling with a new doctor

In the twists and turns of the musical, she has a fling with a new doctor in town, Dr Pomatter, played by Matt.

Lucie and Matt talk about why the show is so hugely popular, how the story is grounded in real characters and has moments that will literally make you laugh and cry and sing the praises of the wonderful music of Sara Bareilles.

They also talk about what it takes to do their intimately raunchy scenes – including a highlight of the show that has audiences in stitches.

And Lucie also reveals she once fell off the stage at His Majesty’s – so she’s keeping back from the edge of the stage in Waitress.

HMT audiences have been loving Waitress.

How to get tickets for Waitress

She goes on to say Aberdeen will always have a special place in her heart as the HMT run will be her last appearance as Jenna, before leaving the Waitress tour to star as Elphaba in Wicked in the West End.

Waitress has won Tony and Olivier awards, as well as a Grammy for best musical theatre album and has been acclaimed as one of the hottest tickets in both the West End and on Broadway.

To find out more about its Aberdeen run at HMT and to buy tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

