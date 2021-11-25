WATCH: ‘I fell off the stage at HMT’ … stars of Waitress Lucie Jones and Matt Willis tell all

From falling off the stage at His Majesty’s to the sheer fun of playing a raunchy scene, Waitress stars Lucie Jones and Matt Willis spill the beans as the hit show plays in Aberdeen.

The pair are starring in the West End hit musical at HMT until Saturday, but took time out from the busy run to chat to the P&J.

Both promised there would be tears and laughter in the show, which tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker in Southern US diner who enters a contest in the hopes of a better life for herself and her unborn baby, away from her abusive husband.

Fling with a new doctor

In the twists and turns of the musical, she has a fling with a new doctor in town, Dr Pomatter, played by Matt.

Lucie and Matt talk about why the show is so hugely popular, how the story is grounded in real characters and has moments that will literally make you laugh and cry and sing the praises of the wonderful music of Sara Bareilles.

They also talk about what it takes to do their intimately raunchy scenes – including a highlight of the show that has audiences in stitches.

And Lucie also reveals she once fell off the stage at His Majesty’s – so she’s keeping back from the edge of the stage in Waitress.

How to get tickets for Waitress

She goes on to say Aberdeen will always have a special place in her heart as the HMT run will be her last appearance as Jenna, before leaving the Waitress tour to star as Elphaba in Wicked in the West End.

Waitress has won Tony and Olivier awards, as well as a Grammy for best musical theatre album and has been acclaimed as one of the hottest tickets in both the West End and on Broadway.

To find out more about its Aberdeen run at HMT and to buy tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

