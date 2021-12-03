It Must Be Love: Madness fans pack the P&J Live. Were you there?

Crowds went wild for British legends Madness when they brought their The Ladykillers Tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday December 2.
Great night at the @PandJLive watching @MadnessNews. Legends never disappoint! 👌🏻#aberdeen #pandjlive #madness #baggytrousers #ska #scotland #livemusic pic.twitter.com/tJoY2wo6gW
— Stephen Swann (@Swannyofficial) December 3, 2021
Thank you Aberdeen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1dcmrvq5b
— CBForeman (@CBoyForeman) December 2, 2021
Done a rather spontaneous thing tonight and bought tickets to see #Madness tonight at the #PandJLive in Aberdeen. Just watched the amazing #Squeeze. Now waiting for the #NuttyBoys to appear pic.twitter.com/EjWJXQNAzV
— Graeme Watt (@gwatt2305) December 2, 2021
Read our review of last night’s Madness gig in Aberdeen below
REVIEW: Madness prove they’re one step beyond a great gig in Aberdeen