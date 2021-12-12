Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Fans delight as Ball & Boe are together again at P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
December 12, 2021, 9:13 am
Fans arrive at P&J Live to share the Christmas magic with Ab
Fans arrive at P&J Live to share the Christmas magic with Ab

Fans were thrilled when Ball & Boe brought everyone together again to celebrate Christmas at P&J Live…

Our photographer Chris Sumner was there to capture the special atmosphere…. can you spot yourself in our gallery?

FAns arrive ready for to get into the Christmas spirit with Ball & Boe.
Special atmosphere in P&J Live for Michael and Alfie.
Alfie Boe thrills the audience at P&J Live.

Chilling before the music starts.
Sing out with Ball & Boe at P&J Live.
Fans ready to be entertained.

Looking forward to some brilliant songs from Ball & Boe.
Michael Ball looking sharp.
Getting ready for the curtain to go up on Ball & Boe.

Ready to sing along with Ball & Boe.

Megan McKenna was a crowd-pleaser when she opened for Ball & Boe.
Cheers to Alfie and Michael for a great night.

Check out our great review of Ball & Boe at P&J Live

REVIEW: Ball & Boe bring Christmas sparkle and legendary voices to P&J Live

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal