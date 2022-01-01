We look ahead to the top shows coming to the north and north-east for 2022

North and north-east theatres are dark just now due to Scotland’s pandemic restrictions – but they will burst back into life for a glittering season of great shows in 2022.

From top musicals to thrilling dance, the coming year is almost back-to-back with award winning shows, many coming direct from the West End.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest tickets coming our way in the next 12 months.

The Nutcracker: January 19 to 22 @ His Majesty’s Theatre AND January 26 to 29 @ Eden Court

Scottish Ballet’s simply gorgeous version of the classic ballet transports the audience to a land of dreams in this classic fairy tale set to a ravishing score by Tchaikovsky. This lavish show features the choreography of Scottish Ballet founder Peter Darrell and is a treat for the eyes and ears.

Tickets: His Majesty’s: From £27.50 and can be purchased here

Eden Court: From £20 and can be purchased here

Rock Of Ages: February 8 to 12 @ His Majesty’s Theatre AND February 15 to 19 at Eden Court

With more rock anthems than you can shake a stick at, Rock Of Ages doesn’t so much shake off the February blues as blow them out the water with classic songs from We Built This City to I Want To Know What Love Is. Leading the charge on stage will be X Factor champion Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx. Play it loud…

Tickets: His Majesty’s: From £26.40 and can be purchased here

Eden Court: From £25 and can be purchased here

School Of Rock: February 15 to 19 @ His Majesty’s Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End and Broadway hit is set to stick it to the man when it arrives in Aberdeen. Based on the hugely popular film, starring Jack Black, this stage production features 14 new songs from Lloyd Webber and an insanely talented young cast. Be prepared for face-melting rock anthems and a great story

Tickets: From £24 and can be purchased here

Giovanni Pernice – This Is Me: March 13 @ the Music Hall AND March 19 @ Eden Court

Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis not only won the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball last month, but also the heart of the nation. Now fans have a chance to see the consummate dancer and showman step out on his own with a tour that pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired his career.

Tickets: Music Hall: From £39.50 and can be purchased here

Eden Court: From £32 and can be purchased here

Chicago: March 29 to April 2 @ His Majesty’s Theatre

The “sexiest musical ever” is an all-time classic with back-to-back showstopping tunes – from Razzle Dazzle to All That Jazz – and iconic choreography by Bob Fosse. Little wonder it has won six Tony awards, two Oliviers and a Grammy. As if that wasn’t enough, leading the cast when it arrives at HMT will be one of the world’s best classical singers, Russell Watson.

Tickets: From £25 and can be purchased here

Waitress: April 5 to 9 @ Eden Court

Cut yourself a slice of simply mouthwatering musical theatre, with this award-winning story of a waitress and pie-maker in the US South who dreams of happiness in her life. Brilliant music from Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles and a feel-food story, this production stars Chelsea Halfpenny.

Tickets: From £36.50 and can be purchased here

The Book Of Mormon: May 17 to June 4 @ His Majesty’s Theatre

This is the hottest ticket of the new season – the West End smash finally arrives at HMT where it will no doubt wow Aberdeen audiences the way it has in both London and on Broadway. From the creators of South Park, this musical comedy has become a worldwide sensation.

Tickets: From £12.50 can be purchased here

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals: May 30 @ P&J Live

The celebrity names might get all the attention, but the beating heart of Strictly lies with its professional dancers, who coach the stars from their first steps on to the path that leads – for some – to the Glitterball. Here you can see them in action in a spectacular show directed by Strictly’s creative director of choreography Jason Gilkison. The line-up will be announced next year.

Tickets: From £35 and can be purchased here

Jersey Boys: June 28 to July 2 @ Eden Court

Franki Valli and The Four Seasons created some of the most iconic and memorable pop songs of all time including Sherri, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like A Man. But while their music was always in harmony, behind the scenes it was a different matter. With 65 major awards under its belt, Jersey Boys is a bona fide stage sensation.

Tickets: From £36.50 and can be purchased here

Dreamgirls: August 30 to September 10 @ His Majesty’s Theatre

And I Am Telling You… this is a soul-drenched spectacular musical that is not to be missed. With a great story and stunning vocals, Dreamgirls relives the heady days of Motown as it follows girl group, The Dreams, on a musical rollercoaster at a turbulent time in American music history.

Tickets: From £17.5o and can be purchased here