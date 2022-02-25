Aberdeen author Robert Chisholm to read from his new novel at Granite Noir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finally finding the time to start his novel when the pandemic struck, Aberdeen author Robert Chisholm is excited to take part in Granite Noir.

Inspired by the popularity of crime fiction in all its forms, Granite Noir is a crime-writing festival that celebrates the contribution of Scottish writers.

And as part of the Locals in the Limelight event, Robert will be reading from his novel The Purge on Sunday February 27.

“When Covid-19 took hold in March 2020 I found time to start Retribution, my first novel, not really knowing where it would lead,” said Robert.

Retribution has now been followed up with a sequel, The Purge, and Robert has been offered contracts from three publishing houses.

“Retribution follows a Kurdish force, aided by Neapolitan Camorra, to assassinate British politicians and generals, who thwarted a plan to give the Kurdish regional government in northern Iraq a national identity,” said Robert.

“The leader of the Kurdish group wants retribution and visualises an iconic annual parade in London as their prime target.

“The plot follows the cache of weaponry needed as it is sent across Europe into the UK. A pair of microlights are adapted to fire the armaments at the target. What could go wrong?”

Robert told how the idea for Retribution had “started with the ending that had been in my head for nigh on 50 years”.

“I wondered why a group of royalty, politicians and Forces personnel, grouped in a single location, had not been targeted by terrorists.

“It would strike at the very heart of the British system.

“In 2020 I commenced my attempt at a novel with this idea firmly in mind.

“Could I create enough interest in the beginning and middle to match the crescendo? By May I had written 80,000 words and after some editing and friendly criticism and praise the word count had risen to 82,000 and my first novel was self-published in October 2020.”

Writing two books during the pandemic

Typed in his garden room and dining room, Robert did a lot of research online, but he says it never felt like a chore.

“On some days I had to be dragged away from the task by my wife,” said the author.

Robert is a retired chartered building services design engineer but said he had found time to travel extensively before the pandemic struck.

“The continuing lockdown enabled me to write a sequel, The Purge, where some of the main characters from Retribution reappear, to complete their original mission and get rid of others who could implicate them in the assassination attempt, with some gory endings,” said Robert.

Third novel in the works

“I am now forming my plot lines for a third novel, with my favourite city Barcelona having an integral part to play.

“It was a wonderful feeling to see my name on the first novel, especially after the onerous editing and self-publishing processes, which were the least enjoyable and most difficult elements required of a new author.”

Robert will read from The Purge at Granite Noir at 11.30am on Sunday February 27 at The Lemon Tree.

The Purge by Robert Chisholm can be purchased online here.

