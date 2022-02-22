Heartbroken Boyzlife star Keith Duffy aims to bring good times to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heartbroken Boyzlife star Keith Duffy aims to bring joy, fun and release to Aberdeen fans after the coronavirus lockdown.

Boy band legend Keith will headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Friday October 7 with former Westlife star Brian McFadden, as Boyzlife.

Sadly Keith did not escape unscathed from the ravages of the pandemic as his father Sean passed away last month from Covid.

The 47-year-old singer believes music offers an outlet from stress and heartache with people desperate to experience live shows again.

Keith said: “It was a very tough, sad time for a lot of people and many families lost loved ones.

“I didn’t get out of it unscathed as I lost my own father a few weeks ago to Covid and my heart has been broken ever since.

“You have to move on and cherish the memories you have.

“People need to get out and socialise again.

“They need to feel other people around them.

“To feel that they are not isolated and on their own.

“Everyone is champing at the bit to sing like no-one is listening and dance like no-one is watching.

“To just let their hair down and have a good time.

“There’s no better place to do that than a Boyzlife gig.”

Unconditional quality family time

Keith found fame with chart-toppers Boyzone while close friend Brian was part of another multi-million selling band, Westlife.

The duo teamed up in 2016 to form Boyzlife and will play the Granite City to promote upcoming new album Old School.

Boyzlife had built up a strong live reputation for both their signing and on stage banter.

Our brand new song 'Burn For You' is officially out now! We really hope you enjoy this one ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/7piynYXdlX pic.twitter.com/N49Bxpwptg — BOYZLIFE (@boyzlifeOFCL) February 11, 2022

However that momentum was derailed when the coronavirus outbreak abruptly shut down the live music industry in March 2020 for 18 months.

Keith is relishing the opportunity to return to touring but insists the lockdown delivered a valuable life lesson – spend more time with family.

He said: “I have been doing this for 27 years and would never have taken the amount of time off that we were forced to.

“However I got to spend unconditional quality time with my wife and children.

“We always loved each other but I suppose it was debatable whether we actually liked each other.

“After the lockdown we can say we were always family but now we are friends.

“Not only do we love each other we actually like each other.

“Now with my working schedule, I will always make sure I block off a certain amount of time in the diary to ensure we have that quality time again.

“It was a life lesson.”

New album a true picture of Boyzlife

With Boyzone, Keith enjoyed six UK number one singles, five chart-topping albums and sales in excess of 25 million records.

During his time with Westlife, Brian racked up 12 UK number ones including a record-breaking seven top spots in a row.

Westlife have sold more than 30 million records in total.

With sell-out shows and rave reviews Keith and Brian could easily have opted to continue to solely play hits from those two enduringly popular bands.

However they wanted to deliver their own voice and vision.

The result is Old School, an album of original material that will be released on May 6.

Old School was preceded by single The One, co-written by Brian and legendary songwriter Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Rufus Wainwright).

Keith insists the new album is a true representation of the duo.

He said: “We have toured so much over the last five years.

“The fans have really supported us and we have played sold-out venues.

“We have been doing what is expected of us, the Westlife and the Boyzone songs.

“However there has to come a time when you find your own songs and you think ‘What is Boyzlife?’

“If we are recording artists how does that sound and where do we want to go?

“How do we want to be remembered?

“We decided to make new music influenced by acts from the eighties and nineties we loved.

“The big guitar solos and power songs… Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Poison, Whitesnake, Cheap Trick, Mike and the Mechanics

“I’m delighted with the sound of the album. It’s great.”

A good night guaranteed in Aberdeen

The upcoming Aberdeen show will see Boyzlife perform songs from the new album as well as Boyzone and Westlife hits.

Keith insists their live shows are unpredictable.

But there is one certainty – fans will have a great time.

Something much needed after the last two years of the coronavirus.

He said: “Brian and I are very well known for knowing how to enjoy ourselves.

“Although we have a structure to our show and a setlist of songs you have no idea what’s going to happen from one minute to the next.

“We change it up every night and enjoy ourselves.

“Depending on the audience the show can go in any direction.

“I have yet to come across anyone who has walked away from our show not having had a good night.”

Tickets for Boyzlife’s show at The Music Hall, Aberdeen are available now.

