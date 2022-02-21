James Bay announces new tour dates including Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Bay has announced his first tour in almost three years – including a live show in Aberdeen.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will kick off his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour in Oxford in late April before travelling to Aberdeen on May 12.

The musician, whose 2014 single Hold Back the River went platinum, released his debut studio album Chaos and the Calm later that year.

He was named the Best British Male Solo Artist at the 2016 Brit Awards and he was also nominated for three Grammy Awards – Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song – the same year.

James Bay to play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom

The English singer will perform his biggest hits and fan favourites such as Hold Back The River, Let It Go, and If You Ever Want To Be In Love, when he takes to the Beach Ballroom stage in May.

He released his second studio album – Electric Light – in 2018, and in 2020, the successful musician released his newest single Chew On My Heart, which is set to feature on his upcoming album.

UK! Very excited to tell you I'm going on tour with my band again, for the first time in almost THREE years! You can get early access to tickets if you pre-order my new album (new album!) before 4pm GMT tomorrow. Click here for more info: https://t.co/Rng5F1LiZN pic.twitter.com/aOlgLJztei — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) February 21, 2022

James announced his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour on social media. He told his fans: “There’s going to be lots of new songs. I can’t wait to see you all on tour again soon.”

He previously toured with and supported Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran as well as The Rolling Stones.

How to book tickets to see James Bay in Aberdeen

James Bay will play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on May 12.

The pre-sale will go live at 9am on Wednesday February 23, with general sale starting on Friday February 25.

