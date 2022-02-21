James Bay announces new tour dates including Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

James Bay announces new tour dates including Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
February 21, 2022, 4:25 pm
james bay aberdeen
James Bay performing live.

James Bay has announced his first tour in almost three years – including a live show in Aberdeen.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will kick off his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour in Oxford in late April before travelling to Aberdeen on May 12.

The musician, whose 2014 single Hold Back the River went platinum, released his debut studio album Chaos and the Calm later that year.

He was named the Best British Male Solo Artist at the 2016 Brit Awards and he was also nominated for three Grammy Awards – Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song – the same year.

James Bay to play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom

The English singer will perform his biggest hits and fan favourites such as Hold Back The River, Let It Go, and If You Ever Want To Be In Love, when he takes to the Beach Ballroom stage in May.

He released his second studio album – Electric Light – in 2018, and in 2020, the successful musician released his newest single Chew On My Heart, which is set to feature on his upcoming album.

James announced his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour on social media. He told his fans: “There’s going to be lots of new songs. I can’t wait to see you all on tour again soon.”

He previously toured with and supported Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran as well as The Rolling Stones.

How to book tickets to see James Bay in Aberdeen

James Bay will play Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on May 12.

The pre-sale will go live at 9am on Wednesday February 23, with general sale starting on Friday February 25.

More recent arts and entertainment news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal